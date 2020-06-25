Facebook will let you know if that article you're about to share is old news

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook will notify you know if an article you're about to share is more than 90 days old, the company said in a blog post Thursday.

"Our internal research found that the timeliness of an article is an important piece of context that helps people decide what to read, trust and share," the post said, of the new notification screen, rolling out globally.

Earlier in June, Twitter said it would test a feature on Android devices asking people if they'd like to read the article they're about to retweet, if they haven't opened it already.

Facebook also said it's looking into a similar notification for posts with links relating to COVID-19 that would share information about the source of the link and direct people to the platform's COVID-19 Information Center.