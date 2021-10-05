Facebook whistleblower urges US lawmakers to take action

Screenshot by Queenie Wong/CNET

Former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen, the whistleblower behind a major leak of internal company documents, urged US lawmakers on Tuesday to provide more oversight over the social media giant.

"Congress can change the rules that Facebook plays by and stop the many harms it is now causing," Haugen told the Senate subcommittee on consumer protection, product safety, and data security.

Haugen said she joined Facebook because she thinks the social media giant has the potential to bring out the best in people but she believes that "Facebook's products harm children, stoke division, and weaken our democracy."

Haugen publicly revealed herself to be the Facebook whistleblower during an interview that the CBS television program 60 Minutes aired on Sunday. The 37-year-old gathered thousands of pages of documents and communications, some of which The Wall Street Journal used to publish a series of stories about how Facebook is aware of the harm the company's platform can inflict, including on the mental health of teenagers.

While Haugen said she understands how complex these problems are, she noted the choices being made within the company are "disastrous." "During my time at Facebook, I came to realize a devastating truth. Almost no one outside of Facebook knows what happens inside of Facebook," Haugen said.

Tuesday's hearing underscored how the world's largest social network continues to face more scrutiny over the potential harms of its platforms. Facebook, which suffered a massive outage on Monday, has been plagued by numerous scandals including about data privacy. US lawmakers from both parties are trying to learn more from Haugen about what type of regulation could help keep social networks such as Facebook more accountable. Last week, Facebook's head of safety, Antigone Davis, appeared before Congress.

Facebook says The Wall Street Journal mischaracterized its research, noting that its platform also has benefits such as helping people keep in touch with family and friends. The company has also paused the development of a children's version of Instagram, a photo and video sharing app it owns.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat who chairs the Senate subcommittee hosting the hearing, told Haugen he was grateful for the documents she gathered. "You have a compelling credible voice, which we've heard already. But you are not here alone. You're armed with documents and evidence and you speak volumes, as they do, about how Facebook has put profits ahead of people," he said.

Blumenthal, who compared tech platforms to tobacco companies, also called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to come before the committee. "Rather than taking responsibility and showing leadership, Mr. Zuckerberg is going sailing."

Blumenthal, along with Democrats Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida, reintroduced the Kids Internet Design and Safety Act. The bill would ban features such as "likes" and follower counts for users under the age of 16 years old. The legislation also addresses other issues such as manipulative marketing and the amplification of harmful content.