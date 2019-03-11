Facebook temporarily removes Elizabeth Warren's ads calling for breakup of Facebook

Jim Bennett/Getty Images

Facebook temporarily pulled down, but then restored, some of the ads placed by Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign that called for the breakup of Facebook, Amazon and Google.

"We removed the ads because they violated our policies against use of our corporate logo," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement Monday. "In the interest of allowing robust debate, we are restoring the ads."

Screenshot from Facebook's ad archive

The US lawmaker from Massachusetts announced her plans last week to break up the tech giants, arguing in a blog post that they've "hurt small businesses and stifled innovation."

Facebook owns other popular tech platforms, including photo-sharing site Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp, and Warren has argued the company has become too powerful.

Politico first spotted the removal of Warren's ads on Monday and reported that three of them had been pulled down for violating Facebook's rules.

"Three companies have vast power over our economy and our democracy. Facebook, Amazon, and Google," the ads read. "We all use them. But in their rise to power, they've bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, and tilted the playing field in their favor."

Not all of Warren's presidential campaign ads were affected. Facebook's database of political ads show that the ads are currently running on the social network.

Warren's office pointed to a tweet from the senator when asked for a comment.

Curious why I think FB has too much power? Let's start with their ability to shut down a debate over whether FB has too much power. Thanks for restoring my posts. But I want a social media marketplace that isn't dominated by a single censor. #BreakUpBigTech https://t.co/UPS6dozOxn — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 11, 2019

Originally published on March 11 at 5:00 p.m.

Updated at 5:16 p.m.: Includes tweet from Sen. Warren.