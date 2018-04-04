Facebook takes on Russia's IRA, but is it too late? (The 3:59, Ep. 380)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Facebook cracking down on Russia's Internet Research Agency propaganda arm.
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress next week.
- The shooting at YouTube's headquarters.
- Robot companions that help in the hospital.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
