Facebook sues hosts behind hacking sites targeting the social network

Stephen Shankland/CNET

In an attempt to take down hubs that offer hacking tools against Facebook, the tech giant has filed a copyright lawsuit against two domain hosts where websites like "HackingFacebook.net" and "iiinstagram.com" are registered.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday out of the US District Court of the Northern District of California, and alleges that web hosts OnlineNIC and ID Shield of trademark infringement and cybersquatting.

The two companies have been hosting websites like "HackingFacebook.net," which offers tools for phishing and hacking Facebook accounts, according to the lawsuit. In court documents, Facebook said that it sent multiple takedown requests to the two defendants, arguing that these websites were infringing on the company's trademarks.

"People count on us to protect the integrity of our apps and services. We don't tolerate people creating web addresses that pretend to be associated with our family of apps. Today's lawsuit shows we will take action against those behind this abuse," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

OnlineNIC and ID Shield also did not respond to requests for comment.

In the lawsuit, Facebook identified at least 20 websites using the company's names and images on websites hosted by Online NIC and ID Shield, many of which were for illicit activities on Facebook and Instagram. The domain names include: "HackSomeonesFacebook.com," as well as "BuyInstagramFans.com."

The website also hosted URLs designed to look like official Facebook and Instagram URLs, intended to trick visitors into accidentally giving up their passwords in a phishing attack.

Companies often go after websites designed to phish its users. In March, Microsoft announced that it took down 99 websites controlled by Iranian hackers, which were also designed to phish victims.

This is a breaking news story, please continue to check for updates.