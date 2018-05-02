Enlarge Image Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

As Facebook's artificial intelligence technology gets smarter and more important to the social network's sprawling business, the company is working to keep its AI systems from ethical lapses.

The company has built a system called Fairness Flow that can measure for potential biases for or against particular groups of people, research scientist Isabel Kloumann said at Facebook's F8 conference on Wednesday.

"We wanted to ensure jobs recommendations weren't biased against some groups over others," Kloumann said, so it checks for differences in treating men vs women or people under 40 years old vs people older, she said. That's probably helpful given Silicon Valley's struggles to deal with sex and age discrimination issues.

It's a good time for Facebook to be working on its ethics smarts. The company is under fire for lapses of its own when it comes to protecting its 2 billion users' privacy and for letting Russians manipulate US elections through Facebook. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday pledged to do better, and on Wednesday, Facebook announced it's using AI to remove posts from its social network that involve nudity, graphic violence, terrorist content, hate speech, spam, fake accounts and suicide.

Fairness Flow began with hiring, but it's available for other operations now.

"Now we're working to scale the Fairness Flow to evaluate the personal and societal implications of every product that we build. As a step in that direction, we've integrated the Fairness Flow into our internal machine learning platform," Kloumann said. "Any engineer can plug into this technology and evaluate their algorithms for bias."

Bias is a problem for today's artificial intelligence technology and the machine learning processes behind it. AIs learn from real-world data, a process that produces spectacular results for things like image recognition but that can let in biases in the original source material. For example, if training data shows photos with women in kitchens than men are, then an AIs can pick up that signal.

The Fairness Flow tool is part of a broad range of AI technology Facebook touted at F8.