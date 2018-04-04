Facebook says Cambridge Analytica fiasco worse than we thought

James Martin/CNET

Facebook said Wednesday that a data scandal that has rocked the company affected more people than we thought.

Data from 87 million people was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a digital consultancy with ties to the Trump presidential campaign -- higher than the 50 million accounts previously reported. For context, that's more than the entire population of Germany, which has a population of 82 million.

The news comes more than two weeks after Facebook first said it banned Cambridge Analytica for harvesting the data from a third part quiz app called "thisisyourdigitalife." The data was collected legitimately by a Cambridge researcher named Aleksandr Kogan, but he then violated Facebook's terms of service by passing on the information to Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook also said it will notify people on April 9 if their data had been co-opted by Cambridge Analytica. The social network will put a link at the top of people's news feeds that lets them more easily manage the apps they use and see what information they are sharing.

The Cambridge Analytica scandal, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg called a "breach of trust," has raised questions about Facebook's handling of user data, and whether or not the company is doing enough to protect it. Earlier Wednesday, the House Energy and Commerce Committee said Zuckerberg will testify before the Congressional panel on April 11 to answer questions about privacy and user data.

The breach has also caused the social network to rethink many of its policies regarding data. On Wednesday, Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer outlined some of the changes the company has made to limit data collection.

For example, Facebook Login, which Kogan's app used to collect data from the accounts, will have more restrictions. Facebook will need to approve all apps that request access to information such as check-ins, likes, photos, posts, videos, events and groups. Software developers will also no longer be able to ask people for information on things including religious or political views, relationship status or education and work history.

People will also no longer be able to search for Facebook profiles by typing phone numbers and email addresses into the social network's search box. That's because Facebook said it left people vulnerable to having their public profiles scraped by bad actors. The company also put more limits on what information developers could gather from a handful of Facebook services, including its Events, Groups and Pages features.

"Overall, we believe these changes will better protect people's information while still enabling developers to create useful experiences," Schroepfer wrote. "We know we have more work to do."

This is a developing story...

