Facebook revamps Pages with cleaner design so it's easier to navigate

Facebook

Facebook Pages, which is used by celebrities, businesses, politicians and other public figures to interact with their fans and customers, is getting a makeover.

On Wednesday, Facebook started rolling out a cleaner design for Pages to make it easier for users to switch between their personal Facebook profile and their public Page. The social network also said users will be able to find important information such as a Page's bio and posts more quickly with the redesign. The company is getting rid of the amount of total "likes" a Page receives, opting instead to only display the number of followers.

Facebook has been adding more features to Pages, including the ability to share videos and photos that vanish with 24 hours, as it competes with rivals such as short-form video app TikTok and messaging app Snapchat. Additional tools, though, can also make the social network appear cluttered so it's no surprise that Facebook has been redesigning the social network.

Facebook is still adding more features to Pages, including a way for people to host a Q&A on their Page. The company said a dedicated News Feed will include suggestions for public figures, pages, groups and trending content a Page or public figure might be interested in.

Like other tools on Facebook, Pages has been used to spread misinformation, spam and other offensive content. The company said it's getting better at detecting and filtering hate speech comments, violent, sexual, spammy content, fake accounts and phishing but didn't got into detail about the improvements. Blue checkmarks will also be more visible so users can spot comments or posts from fake Facebook Pages or profiles. For example, a comment from a Page verified with a blue checkmark could appear higher in the comments section and News Feed.