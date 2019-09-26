Facebook remains top target for disinformation, study says

Angela Lang/CNET

When it comes to disinformation, Facebook is the top platform for governments and political parties wanting to manipulate public opinion, according to a report out Thursday from University of Oxford and the Oxford Internet Institute.

The report, titled, "The Global Disinformation Order 2019 :Global Inventory of Organised Social Media Manipulation," looks at trends in how governments and political parties around the world use social media.

One reason Facebook tops the list, the report says, is because of its size. Also, people use the platform to get news, connect with friends and family, and have the ability to create pages and groups, which can all play a role in spreading disinformation.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The report's findings also include an overall spike in the number of countries using social media manipulation campaigns-- 70, up from 28 in 2017. It also found that authoritarian regimes in 26 countries are using social media to "to suppress fundamental human rights, discredit political opponents, and drown out dissenting opinions."