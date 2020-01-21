Facebook promises 1,000 new jobs in London as Brexit looms

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

Facebook promised to create 1,000 new jobs in London on Tuesday as part of its ongoing commitment to investing in the UK ahead of the country's departure from the EU later this month.

In a speech to small and medium businesses in the British capital, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg praised the strength of the UK's engineering skills and creative advertising. She added that once the company's new office opens in the Kings Cross area of the city next year there will be room to create even more new jobs in the future.

"We know there's been some uncertainty about Britain's future and we believe the UK is an important place for us to invest," said Sandberg. "So, today we're really pleased to announce that we're hiring another thousand people in London just this year. These are highly skilled jobs to help us address the challenges of an open internet."

Facebook opened its first office in London ten years ago and now employs over 3,000 people in the city working across projects including Slack rival Workplace and the company's community integrity team, which focuses on removing harmful content. The UK remains the company's largest engineering hub outside of the US.

Sandberg's words and Facebook's promise of new jobs could help to reassure those concerned about whether the UK will continue attract investment from tech giants and remain an appealing place to conduct business after Brexit. The UK is set to leave the EU on Jan. 31, and much currently remains unknown about how the UK tech sector will be impacted.

UK government ministers have repeatedly stressed the importance of the tech sector to the country's post-Brexit success. In spite of uncertainty, British tech received record levels of investment last year, and at CES earlier this month, the country's investment minister Graham Stuart said he was confident the trend would continue.