Facebook opens registration for F8, its annual developer confab

The social network’s big conference is where CEO Mark Zuckerberg gives his biggest speech of the year.

All eyes will be on Mark Zuckerberg for his F8 keynote.

Facebook is holding its biggest event of the year on May 1 and 2 in San Jose, California.

The social network said Wednesday it's officially opening up registration for F8, its annual conference for software developers. The event will feature a keynote speech from CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a hackathon, and more than 50 sessions on topics including virtual reality, artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

This year's event comes as Facebook is at a turning point. The social network, which has more than 2 billion regular members, has been in the hot seat as it grapples with its scale and influence. The company is also still facing the fallout of Russian agents abusing the platform to allegedly interfere with the 2016 US election and attempt to sow discord among Americans.

Zuckerberg has devoted the year to "fixing" Facebook's biggest challenges, including election integrity, abuse and making sure that the social network plays a positive role in people's well-being.

Zuckerberg typically makes headlines for what he says during his keynote. Last year, he addressed the violence being broadcast on Facebook Live, the social network's live streaming service. The year before that, he spoke out against "building walls," in what many believed to be a veiled shot at then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. A year before that, he reflected on turning 30 years old.

