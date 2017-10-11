Facebook announces Oculus Go, $199 VR that doesn't need PC or phone

GIF by Sean Buckley/CNET

What would truly get you to buy a VR headset? How about a $199 price?

Facebook just announced Oculus Go, a standalone headset that doesn't require a PC or a phone to get you into VR, at the company's Oculus Connect developer conference.

It's coming 2018 for $199, or roughly £150 or AU$255 converted.

The easiest way to experience VR is here with Oculus Go, an all-new standalone headset available early 2018. #OculusConnect pic.twitter.com/8DiAozlLHB — Oculus (@oculus) October 11, 2017

We're learning more about it right now, live from the event, from Facebook hardware exec Hugo Barra.

Details so far include:

"Super lightweight" fabric design

Mesh fabric straps

Foam inner construction layers that conform to face

2,560x1,440-pixel "fast-switching LCD display"

"Next-gen" lenses compared to Oculus Rift -- "We haven't seen this clarity in VR before," says Barra



Spacial audio

Single motion controller

Will play some titles from the Samsung Gear VR library

Available "early next year", with developer kits shipping in November.

"We want to get a billion people in virtual reality," said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, shortly before the reveal. "We believe this will be the most accessible VR ever," said Barra.

What Facebook didn't describe: the performance or battery life to expect from a $199 standalone headset. High-end VR headsets traditionallly require tethering to powerful PCs or game consoles precisely to avoid those issues -- they're the excuse why Intel canceled its Project Alloy headset this year.

But it sounds like Oculus Go won't be Facebook's owly standalone VR headset. Last year, Facebook announced it was exploring the space with its Santa Cruz standalone VR headset, and it turns out that device is still on track: the wireless, base-station-free headset, which now has revamped controllers, was shown again on stage today:

As my colleague Ian Sherr illustrated earlier this week, Facebook really needs a win. Once the de facto leader and poster child for the technology, the company's having a tough time getting people to buy its Oculus Rift headgear -- according to multiple sources, the company sold as few as 250,000 headsets in its first year on the market.

Though back-to-back price cuts have reportedly increased demand -- estimates place Oculus at over 1 million sales -- competitors like Sony and HTC wasted no time cutting their own prices as well. (Oculus announced today that it's dropping the price of a complete Rift bundle to $400, making its summer sale price permanent.)

And repeated public gaffes, like Mark Zuckerberg's insensitive virtual tour of hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and the events that led to the awkward departure of outspoken Oculus founder Palmer Luckey, have taken some of the sheen away from Oculus and from VR as a whole.

This is a developing story, and we're updating it in real-time. Hit refresh (the perhaps in a few minutes?) to see the latest.