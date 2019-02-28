Facebook lets you share events in Stories

Facebook

Facebook is doubling down on ephemeral content.

The social network said Thursday it's releasing a new tool globally that lets users share events in Facebook Stories, a format that allows users to post photos and videos that vanish in 24 hours. Facebook announced in January that it was testing the events feature in US, Mexico and Brazil.

The release of the new feature is yet another example of how Facebook is ramping up its efforts around Stories, which the company copied from its rival Snapchat. Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg sees a future where users will be sharing more into Stories than on their NewsFeeds.

To share an event in Stories, users go to an event page. Below the date and time of the event, there's an option to "Share." Once you click on that button, you tap "Share Your Story." Friends who see the event pop up in a Facebook Story can tap on "Interested" if they want to attend the event. From there, they can send a group message to friends who expressed interest in the event.

To celebrate International Women's Day, which is on March 8, Facebook also said it's releasing new frames and stickers for the event.

"We hope these features will help people share the women's events that matter most to them, build excitement, and rally friends to support and celebrate the contributions that women around the world make to their communities every day," Facebook said in a statement.