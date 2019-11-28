Facebook is suffering outages Thursday, in a Thanksgiving crash. The problems are impacting the main Facebook site, Facebook Messenger and Instagram.
The Facebook-owned WhatsApp messaging service appeared to be working as normal.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," a Facebook company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Discuss: Facebook, Instagram go down in Thanksgiving outage
