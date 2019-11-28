CNET también está disponible en español.

Facebook, Instagram go down in Thanksgiving outage

The main site, Instagram and Messenger are down for some people Thursday, but WhatsApp seems to be okay.

Both Facebook and Instagram had problems on Thanksgiving.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook is suffering outages Thursday, in a Thanksgiving crash. The problems are impacting the main Facebook site, Facebook Messenger and Instagram. 

The Facebook-owned WhatsApp messaging service appeared to be working as normal.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," a Facebook company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.