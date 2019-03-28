CNET también está disponible en español.

Facebook hit with housing discrimination charges by US government

The Department of Housing and Urban Development says the social network violated the Fair Housing Act with targeted ads.

Facebook logo is seen on an Android mobile device with USA

The US filed charges against Facebook.

 Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Department of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday hit Facebook with charges that it violated the Fair Housing Act through targeted ads.

"Facebook is discriminating against people based upon who they are and where they live," HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a release. "Using a computer to limit a person's housing choices can be just as discriminatory as slamming a door in someone's face."

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

