Facebook hit with FTC complaint for allegedly tricking kids

Child advocates and other consumer groups are urging the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether Facebook violated federal law by allegedly duping kids into spending their parents' money on online games.

The complaint, which was sent on Thursday, stems from an investigation by Reveal, a website run by the Center for Investigative Reporting. The nonprofit news organization, citing 135 pages of unsealed court documents from a 2012 class-action lawsuit, reported that the social network facilitated "friendly fraud" by encouraging game developers to let kids spend their parents' money without their consent. Facebook settled that lawsuit in 2016.

But more than a dozen advocacy groups, including Common Sense Media and the Campaign for a Commercial Free Childhood, say the lawsuit wasn't enough and the FTC should investigate to ensure Facebook doesn't take advantage of children and their families in the future.

"Facebook's internal documents indicate a callous disregard for young people and a culture that prioritized profits over people," according to a draft of the complaint viewed by CNET.

By allegedly tricking children into spending their parents' money, Facebook may have violated section 5 of the FTC Act, a federal law that prohibits "unfair or deceptive acts" from affecting commerce, the complaint stated. The groups also argue that Facebook may have run afoul of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act that protects the privacy of children under 13 years old.

"Documents demonstrate that Facebook knew that certain games were highly popular with young children, some as young as 5 years old," the complaint stated. "This calls into question Facebook's claims that its entire platform is for a 'general audience,' as these games appear targeted to youth."

The groups want the FTC to look into what data Facebook collected from children and whether it deleted this information.

The FTC is already investigating Facebook over its privacy practices and the social network could face a record-setting fine from the agency.

Facebook and the FTC did not immediately respond.

