Facebook, Google face criticism over political-ad bans ahead of Senate runoffs in Georgia

Getty

Facebook and Google banned political ads after Election Day to limit the spread of misinformation, but that's sparked criticism ahead of two Georgia runoff elections that'll likely decide which party controls the US Senate.

When both companies banned political ads, they didn't say when the bans would end. Facebook initially said the ban was indefinite, but told advertisers that it's expected to last another month, according to a blog post from the company. Google said their political ad ban would last at least a week, but could go on for longer. The search giant told advertisers it's unlikely to lift the ban this month or in December, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The ongoing political ad ban comes as two Senate runoff elections are set to take place on Jan. 5. Georgia Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are both seeking re-election, currently fall short of the 50% majority votes needed to avoid runoff elections. The outcome of those elections, which are too close to call, are critical because Democrats need to win both of those seats to gain control of the Senate. Capturing those seats would result in a 50-50 tie in the Senate. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could then break the tie votes, paving the way for Democrats to pass new policies.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee on Wednesday slammed the actions by Facebook and Google, calling the ad bans "voter suppression."

"Organic disinformation is the actual problem on these platforms, and continuing to ban ads is now actively harmful to organizations working to inform Georgia's diverse voters about the January runoffs. These ad bans are voter suppression plain and simple, they directly benefit Republican senators, and at a minimum there should be an exemption for ads in Georgia over the next two months," said DSCC's Executive Director Scott Fairchild in a statement.

Facebook and Google didn't respond to questions about whether they are considering an exemption.

"The temporary pause for ads about politics and social issues in the US continues to be in place as part of our ongoing efforts to protect the election," Facebook said in a blog post.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.