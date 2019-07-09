Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon said to testify at Congressional antitrust hearing next week

Getty Images

For months, politicians have been echoing calls from Elizabeth Warren, a senator and presidential candidate, to break up big tech. Now, Capitol Hill is going to hold a hearing on it.

Representatives from Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon will be appearing at a hearing with US House Committee on the Judiciary next week to discuss antitrust issues, according to a reports by Politico and The Washington Post (subscriptions required).

The Post reported that the companies will be sending legal and policy executives, including Kyle Andeer, Apple's vice president for corporate law and chief compliance officer and Matt Perault, the head of global policy development at Facebook. Neither the companies nor a spokesman for the committee immediately responded to requests for comment.

The hearing will mark another opportunity for lawmakers to discuss their growing frustration with tech companies, which have until recently been able to largely operate without meaningful regulation. But lawmakers have signaled an appetite to punish big tech firms following a series of high profile scandals -- including disinformation campaigns by Russian and Iranian operatives aimed at disrupting the US political process and its elections.

CNET's Shara Tibken contributed to this report.