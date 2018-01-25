Facebook, Google and Twitter reveal little in answers to Senate

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

If the Senate wasn't impressed with Facebook, Google and Twitter's responses to grilling on Capitol Hill late last year over possible Russian interference in the 2016 election, they probably aren't going to be too happy now.

The Senate Select Intelligence Committee published the three tech giants' responses to followup questions from the hearings held last November, during which senators criticized the trio for not doing more to safeguard their collective services from a Russian misinformation campaign.

Though the companies submitted more than 100 pages to the committee, their answers amounted to mostly a lesson in the terms of service the three companies rely on to police their respective networks. Twitter additionally said its ability to respond to the Senator's questions was limited because it couldn't "comment on whether or not we received requests related to any specific law enforcement investigations."

The written responses come at a time when the tech industry is increasingly under Washington's microscope. Over the past year, the industry has shifted from a darling of the economy to accidental stooges for a Russian plot to interfere with the presidential election.

Meanwhile, the tech industry has increasingly spoken out against President Trump's actions, from his administration's travel bans and his announcement that transgender people cannot serve in the military, to the Federal Communications Commission's vote to end net neutrality rules that ensured all internet traffic be treated equally.

While the companies did provide a lot of retreading information they've already made public, here are some details in the responses we found interesting:

Facebook said it saw "insignificant overlap" between the targeted content used by alleged Russian conspirators and Trump's presidential campaign.

Twitter detects approximately 450,000 "suspicious" logins a day that it says may be bots, or computer programs created to automatically post and respond to things on Twitter. Additionally, it appears the problem is getting bigger. Last September, it said it "challenged" an average of 4 million suspicious accounts a week, more than twice the rate from the same time in 2016.

Facebook, Google and Twitter have begun working together in a group called the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, to help them identify and deal with "bad actors" on each of their platforms. Through that program, Twitter said the group has created a database of 40,000 "hashes," or accounts that have violated their respective policies and been removed. Twitter says Microsoft, LinkedIn, Oath and Snap have joined this effort.

Twitter isn't worried about false news on its service. "We have observed our users engage with false information by refuting it," the company said. "Notably, those refuting Retweets generated significantly greater engagement across the platform compared to the Tweets spreading the misinformation-8 times as many impressions, engagement by 10 times as many users, and twice as many replies."

Google identified $4,700 in ads from Russian-affiliated advertisers. That's below the $100,000 that seemed to be spent on Facebook. Twitter, meanwhile, said it counted roughly $400 from the Internet Research Agency, the Russian-linked troll farm

Twitter promised to launch a "Transparency Center," which it says will be an "industry-leading" effort to give researchers access to its data

Twitter said it's not aware of any state-sponsored efforts to interfere with American elections in 2017, including the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial elections. The only thing the company did note was a "surge in automated followers for a candidate in a recent Senate election," which Twitter said does not appear to have been state-sponsored. Google, by the way, as well said it didn't detect anything.

Facebook's response to whether it saw any state-sponsored operations associated with the 2017 American elections, it didn't give a straight answer. "We have learned from the 2016 election cycle and from elections worldwide this last year," the company wrote. "We have incorporated that learning into our automated systems and human review and have greatly improved in preparation for the upcoming elections. We hope to continue learning and improving through increased industry cooperation and dialogue with law enforcement moving forward.

CNET's Andrew Morse, Terry Collins and Laura Hautala contributed to the report.

