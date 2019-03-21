Facebook passwords by the hundreds of millions sat exposed in plain text

Hundreds of millions of passwords were an open book on Facebook's internal servers.
An internal investigation at Facebook in January found that all those passwords were stored in plain text, allowing the social network's employees to easily find and abuse these login credentials.
In a blog post on Thursday, Pedro Canahuati, Facebook's vice president of engineering, security and privacy, said that they found "no evidence to date" that any staffers improperly accessed those passwords.
The internal investigation was first reported by Krebs on Security.
Facebook said that it will be notifying hundreds of millions of Facebook Lite users, tens of millions of other Facebook users, and tens of thousands of Instagram users. Facebook said they first discovered this security mistake as part of a routine security review in January.
When reached for comment, Facebook spokesperson referred to the blog post.
"This caught our attention because our login systems are designed to mask passwords using techniques that make them unreadable," Canahuati said in the blog post. "We have fixed these issues and as a precaution we will be notifying everyone whose passwords we have found were stored in this way."
Security standards recommend that companies encrypt passwords when they store them, so that employees and potential attackers don't have access to a treasure trove of login credentials.
Facebook said it hashes and encrypts passwords, but it is unclear how hundreds of millions of accounts had their passwords in plain-text on its internal servers. Facebook is still investigating the cause.
The social media giant isn't alone in this security issue. Last May, Twitter advised 330 million users to change their passwords, after discovering a bug that stored them in plain-text on its internal logs. Github also had a similar bug revealed last May.
First published March 21 at 8:49 a.m. PT.
Updated at 9:13 a.m.: To include details on Facebook's internal investigation.
Apple's Showtime event: What to expect and how to watch: What we know so far about Apple's TV series, subscription news service and everything else it could announce at its next launch event on Monday, March 25.
Galaxy S10 Plus review: No doubt about it, the Galaxy S10 Plus is going to be one of the best Android phones of 2019.
Discuss: Facebook passwords by the hundreds of millions sat exposed in plain text
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.