In the last few weeks, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent 10 hours getting grilled in two congressional hearings, the world's biggest social network has been slammed for privacy debacles and it's been accused of fueling genocide in Myanmar.

Oh, and Facebook has been criticized for its growth-at-any-cost mentality.

But even as he copes with the most tumultuous time in Facebook's 14-year-history, Zuckerberg doesn't have to worry about one thing: money. Its advertising business is great and people don't seem to be abandoning the social network.

On Wednesday, Facebook said sales rose to $11.97 billion, beating analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Mobile advertising revenue, the segment most coveted by marketers, accounted for 91 percent of the company's total ad revenue of $11.8 billion. The company makes its money primarily by selling ads personalized to individual users. The numbers indicate the company does that extremely well: Facebook said it made an average $5.45 in advertising revenue on each user worldwide in the quarter, and an average $23.14 on ad sales for each user in the US and Canada.

Earnings per share were $1.69 in the first three months of 2018, well ahead of Wall Street's expectation of $1.35 in profit.

"Despite facing important challenges, our community and business are off to a strong start in 2018," Zuckerberg said in a statement. "We are taking a broader view of our responsibility and investing to make sure our services are used for good."

The social network also said user engagement grew on all devices. The social network had 2.2 billion monthly users in the quarter, up 13 percent from the year before. Facebook also said its employee headcount grew to 27,742, a 48 percent increase year over year. That doesn't include the 20,000 contractors Zuckerberg has promised to add in security and content moderation before the year is over.

Facebook's stock rose more than 4 percent in after-hours trading.

Zuckerberg and company have been dealing with a lot of unhappy users, regulators, investors and advertisers after last month's scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, a digital consultancy that improperly accessed data on up to 87 million Facebook users without their consent. That's prompted questions about how the social network handles data about its 2.2 billion users, and whether the company can be trusted to protect that information.

Today's numbers may not show the full effect of the scandal. Facebook first disclosed it was suspending Cambridge Analytica on March 16, with only about two weeks left in the quarter. That's why Facebook's results for the second quarter, which ends in June, may be more telling. But since March 16 to the close of market yesterday, Facebook's stock has fallen almost 14 percent.

The backlash triggered the hashtag #DeleteFacebook to trend on Twitter. High-profile people in the tech world said they were leaving the social network, including Brian Acton, cofounder of Facebook-owned WhatsApp, and Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple. Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's COO, said some advertisers had taken a "pause" with Facebook amid the scandal.

Even so, Facebook on Wednesday said user engagement across all devices "continue to grow" and reported the number of people who log in at least once a month grew more than 3 percent over the previous quarter, to 2.196 billion users.

Still, Zuckerberg said during a conference call with reporters earlier this month that Facebook hasn't seen a "meaningful impact" from the #DeleteFacebook campaign.

