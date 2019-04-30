Facebook F8 developer conference Day 1: How to watch live

The past three years haven't been easy for the world's largest social network. Facebook has been beset with scandals, largely caused by self-inflicted wounds and years of negligent behavior.

On Tuesday, the company will attempt to chart a path forward. It's expected to discuss new ideas around its messaging services, photo sharing, artificial intelligence and more.

It's a good bet that CEO Mark Zuckerberg will headline the event, as he has for each of the company's previous conferences. Last year, he discussed new ideas around dating apps, using AI to take on harassment and a new "clear history" tool to increase people's privacy. This year, among other things, it's a safe bet the company will announce the launch date for its newest VR headsets, the Oculus Rift S and Oculus Quest, both of which cost $399.

Facebook's developer conference kicks off Tuesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET). It'll continue Wednesday, May 1, with another keynote at the same time.

It's a good bet you'll hear a mix of techno-optimism and some acknowledgment that, despite the "intense year" Facebook had before 2018's F8 conference, this one seems to have been even crazier.

