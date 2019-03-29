Facebook explores live video restrictions after New Zealand mosque shootings

Getty Images

Facebook could limit who can stream a live video after a lone gunman used the social network this month to broadcast a deadly shooting at a New Zealand mosque.

The company's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said in a blog post Friday that Facebook is "exploring restrictions on who can go Live depending on factors such as prior Community Standard violations."

Facebook, which has rules barring terrorists from the platform, is facing mounting pressure to combat hate speech on its platform. The company's live video feature has been used in the past to broadcast suicides, murders and violence.

Live video's dark side came back into the spotlight after March 15, when a gunman killed 50 people at two New Zealand mosques. Facebook pulled down the gunman's live video of the shooting, but by then it had already spread to other social media sites and messaging boards.

Facebook found more than 900 different videos that showed parts of the attack, Sandberg said. The tech giant is also trying to improve its technology to flag edited versions of videos and images depicting violence and preventing users from re-sharing them. Facebook, which relies on its 2.3 billion users to flag violent content, also changed its review process to respond to these videos more quickly.

"While the original New Zealand attack video was shared Live, we know that this video spread mainly through people re-sharing it and re-editing it to make it harder for our systems to block it," Sandberg said.

Facebook has also been taking other steps to combat hate speech. This week, Facebook announced it was banning white nationalist and white separatist content from its platform.