Facebook worker dies after jumping off building at company headquarters

Angela Lang/CNET

A Facebook employee died after jumping off the fourth floor of a building at the social network's Menlo Park, California, headquarters in an apparent suicide, the company said Thursday.

"We're cooperating with police in their investigation and providing support to employees," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement. "While the family is being notified, we have no information to share."

Menlo Park police received a call at 11:30 a.m. PT about a man who had jumped off a building on the 100 block of Jefferson Drive.

Police and the Menlo Park Fire Protection District found the man unresponsive and were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation found there was no foul play.

(If you're in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741)