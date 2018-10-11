Facebook disables accounts for Russian company claiming to sell scraped user data

Facebook disabled 66 profiles and pages run by a company claiming to sell user data scraped off the social network's platform. Facebook also sent a a cease and desist to the company, called Social Data Hub, which Facebook says billed itself as the "Cambridge Analytica of Russia."

Facebook is still investigating the kinds of data Social Data Hub had access to, Facebook spokesman Matt Steinfeld said on Thursday. It could range from information publicly posted on Facebook users' profiles to privately posted content, depending on the methods Social Data Hub used to scrape the data.

"Scraping of all kinds continues to be a challenge across the internet," Facebook said in a statement. "Since it's difficult to prevent and often hard to detect once it's happened, we will be working more closely with other companies and independent experts to share information so we can more quickly disrupt this activity."

A press contact for Social Data Hub didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. On its website, the company said it has a copy of the "Russian part of Facebook," as well as data from other US-based social media sites including Twitter and Tumbler, and Russian social media sites Odnoklassniki and VKontakte.

Steinfeld said that companies that scrape publicly posted data from Facebook are the hardest for the company to detect, because they don't have to register an account with Facebook to carry out their activities. Facebook does have techniques for detecting such companies. Steinfeld declined to discuss the techniques on the record so that the companies wouldn't learn about them in the press.

In the cease and desist, dated Oct. 8, Facebook wrote that "The Social Data Hub website acknowledges that the company uses web scraping to gather data from Facebook and Instagram."

Steinfeld read the contents of the cease and desist to CNET.

Facebook also wrote, "In an April 2018 press interview you stated that your company collects data without the permission of the end users. You have further publicly stated that Social Data Hub and Fubutech clients include governmental entities, corporations and media outlets. And Facebook has reason to believe your work for the government has included photos from individuals personal social media accounts in order to identify them."

Facebook said in its statement that it expects to find and remove more content from Social Data Hub on its service.

This is a developing story.