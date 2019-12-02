Facebook data tool makes transferring to Google Photos a whole lot easier

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook on Monday launched a transfer tool that lets you easily send your photos and video to other online services, starting with Google Photos. It's available in Ireland now, with plans to roll it out worldwide in the first half of 2020.

Once the feature is available in your region, it'll be available in the Your Facebook Information section of your settings. All the data you transfer is encrypted and you'll have to enter your password before anything is moved, Facebook said.

The social network developed the tool using code developed through its participation in the open-source Data Transfer Project, which it joined in July (along with Apple, Google, Microsoft and Twitter), with the aim of giving people more control of their online data. That initiative was set up after the tech giants found themselves embroiled in several data privacy scandals.

First published at 4:07 a.m. PT.

Updated at 4:29 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.