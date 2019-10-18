Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pushes back against claims of conservative censorship

James Martin/CNET

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reiterated that the social network wants to be a "platform for all ideas," the latest defense against concerns the site has too much power to shape political and social issues.

In an interview with Fox News aired Friday, Zuckerberg said he hasn't seen enough evidence that Silicon Valley was biased against conservative voices.

"I haven't seen a lot of data that suggest that there's a negative impact," he said.

The comments come a day after Zuckerberg delivered a full-throated defense of Facebook's policies in a speech at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Zuckerberg said a lot of conservative media do "quite well" on social media. With California being largely left-leaning, the tech mogul said he understands where the concern comes from.

"I understand why people would ask the question of 'are my ideas getting a fair shake.' And all that I can say on this is this is something I care deeply about. I want to make sure we can be a platform for all ideas," he said.

Facebook has faced mounting criticism over whether it's doing enough to combat hate speech, misinformation and other offensive content. The company has been accused of vague policies and inconsistent application of them. That's led to charges the company is censoring some forms of speech, particularly from conservative voices, an allegation Facebook denies.

Earlier this month, Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, asked Twitter to suspend Trump's account arguing that his tweets violated the site's rules against bullying. The presidential candidate cited several tweets from Trump, including those that Harris said targeted a whistleblower whose complaint about the president's call with the Ukraine president led to an impeachment inquiry.

When asked if it's a "ridiculous idea" for Twitter to shut down Trump's account, Zuckerberg said that he doesn't think people in a democracy want a private company censoring the news.

"I generally believe that as a principle, people should decide what is credible and what they want to believe, who they want to vote for," he said.

Facebook also recently came under fire for a policy that allows politicians to include falsehoods in their advertisements. Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential hopeful who has called for the breakup of Facebook, tested that policy, placing an ad that said Zuckerberg had endorsed President Donald Trump.

The battle over free speech is just one front in Facebook's growing problems. Politicians and regulators around the world have blasted its plans for a cryptocurrency, dubbed Libra. (Zuckerberg is expected to discuss Libra during congressional testimony next week.) Facebook's dominance in social networking has led to allegations that it engages in monopolistic behavior. And the company's privacy policies remain a constant source of controversy.