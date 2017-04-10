Facebook boasts 5 million companies advertising to you

James Martin/CNET

Hope you're not sick of seeing ads on your Facebook feed.

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg told Reuters on Monday that more than 5 million companies are advertising on its social network each month, up from 4 million that it disclosed in September.

The company's just getting started. Sandberg said that Facebook is updating its suite of ad services to draw in more small businesses. The company shared the details in a blog post on Monday.

Facebook and Google are the two giants in the digital ad business, and both are keen in particular on better serving you ads on your phone. Facebook boasts tools like audience targeting, a mobile design studio and online courses.