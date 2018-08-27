Facebook kicks out Myanmar military as UN issues genocide report

Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Facebook is taking action to prevent the "spread of hate and misinformation" in Myanmar.

The company said in a blog post Monday that it's removed 18 accounts and 52 pages associated with the Myanmar military due to the ongoing ethnic violence against Rohingya Muslims in the country. The removal includes a ban on 20 individuals and organizations, including the country's top military official. In addition, one account was removed from Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

This comes as the United Nations' top human rights officials said Monday that Myanmar military leaders should be prosecuted for genocide against Rohingya Muslims, CBS News reported. UN investigators reportedly found numerous crimes committed against the minority in Myanmar including gang rape, enslavement, torching villages and killing children. Roughly 10,000 people have reportedly been killed in the violence, and tens of thousands have fled the country.

Facebook said it that discovered military leaders and associated organizations used "seemingly" independent news and opinion pages to push out the messages of the Myanmar military. Facebook said this type of "coordinated inauthentic behavior" is banned on the social network.

"While we were too slow to act, we're now making progress," the company said. "This is a huge responsibility given so many people there rely on Facebook for information. It's why we're so determined to do better in the future."

Facebook declined to comment beyond the blog post.