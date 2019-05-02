Facebook and Instagram ban Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, other far-right figures

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Facebook is cracking down on far-right figures and groups.

On Thursday, the social network barred conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Laura Loomer along with far-right organizations. The ban included the social network's Instagram photo-sharing service.

Facebook said the figures and groups violated its rules against dangerous individual and organizations. The social network also banned Louis Farrakhan, the leader of Nation of Islam, and several other controversial figures.

"We've always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement. "The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today."

The social network has been under mounting pressure from civil rights groups to crack down on hate speech especially in the wake of the New Zealand mosque shootings. In March, Facebook said it's banning white nationalist and white separatist content from the platform.

Conservatives have accused the social network of suppressing their speech, but Facebook has denied those allegations.

This story is developing...