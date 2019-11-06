Facebook accused of failing to cooperate in California privacy probe

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Wednesday that Facebook has failed to cooperate in a state investigation into the social network's privacy and business practices, prompting his office to take legal action against the company.

Becerra said in a press conference that since spring 2018 the state has been looking into allegations that Facebook violated California law and whether the company deceived users and misrepresented its privacy practices.

The probe came after revelations surfaced that UK political consultancy Cambridge Analytica harvested the Facebook data of up to 87 million users without their permission.

"Those are serious allegations. When you consider the personal information that we all supply to Facebook, every single day," Becerra said during the press conference. "Facebook knows some of the most intimate details of our lives."

In a petition filed in the San Francisco Superior Court, the attorney general alleges that Facebook refused to comply with a subpoena and requests for documents including correspondence associated with Facebook executives.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing...