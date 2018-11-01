Ewan McGregor reportedly to play villain Black Mask in Birds of Prey

DC Comics

Actor Ewan McGregor, well known for his portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel movies, could be trading in his Jedi Master robe for a sinister mask.

McGregor is reportedly in talks to play Gotham mob boss Roman Sioni, known as Black Mask, in the upcoming Warner Bros. film Birds of Prey, according to reports Thursday from Deadline and The Wrap.

Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the DC Comics stories, Roman Sionis is a violent narcissist who murders his wealthy parents to take control of the family corporation, but proving to be an inept businessman, he loses everything. Sionis blames Bruce Wayne and Wayne Enterprises for his failures and wants to exact revenge. So he returns as the leader of the infamous False Face Society gang, while hiding his true identity behind a black mask.

In addition to McGregor, the film includes Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey will be out on Feb. 7, 2020.