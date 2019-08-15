Ewan McGregor may return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in upcoming Disney Plus Star Wars series

Lucasfilm

Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor may be reprising his role as the Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in a yet-to-be-titled Disney Plus series, according to Deadline on Thursday evening, who stated the actor is in talks for the series.

Time to dust off that lightsaber.

No details on the upcoming Star Wars series for Disney Plus have been revealed. Disney and Lucasfilm didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fans will remember McGregor as the younger version of Obi-Wan in the Star Wars prequel movies: The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005).

Most recently, McGregor also returned as Obi-Wan in a voice-only cameo in the Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

The new Star Wars series for Disney Plus will join director Jon Favreau's series The Mandalorian starring Pedro Pascal which debuts on Nov. 12.

Disney Plus will also have another Star Wars spinoff series about Rogue One characters Cassian Ando (Diego Luna) and K-2S0 (Alan Tudyk).