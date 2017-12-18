Everything being added to Hulu in January 2018

Fox

New episodes of Fox's animated block are headed to Hulu starting Jan. 8. That's when the midseason premieres of "Bob's Burgers," "Family Guy" and "The Simpsons" arrive to the streaming service. "Law and Order: SVU" and "Grey's Anatomy" also return and join an exclusive club of shows that will go on forever.

NBC wants the world to know everything about Chicago. The midseason premieres of "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." show up in the month of January. I can't wait for NBC to flesh out Chicago more with the upcoming "Chicago Law," "Chicago Philosophers" and "Chicago Hot Dog Vendors."

Check out the full list below:

Available on Hulu, January 2018

Jan. 1

Jan. 2

The Bachelor, season 22 premiere (ABC)



Better Late Than Never, season 2 premiere (NBC)



The Wall, season 2 midseason premiere (NBC)



Cruel and Unusual (2017)



Jan. 3

Chicago Med, season 3 midseason premiere (NBC)



LA to Vegas, series premiere (FOX)



Lethal Weapon, season 2 midseason premiere (FOX)



The Mick, season 2 midseason premiere (FOX)



The Game Changer (2017)



Jan. 4

Jan. 5

Jan. 6

Child Support, series premiere (ABC)



Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (2017)



Jan. 7

Yakuza Apocalypse (2015)



Jan. 8

Jan. 9

The Brave, season 1 midseason premiere (NBC)



Jan. 10

This Is Us, season 2 midseason premiere (NBC)



Jan. 11

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, complete season 5 (Nickelodeon)



These Final Hours (2013)



Jan. 12

Blindspot, season 3 midseason premiere (NBC)



False Flag, complete season 1 (Keshet)



Homeland, complete season 5 (Showtime)



Jan. 13

Taken, season 2 premiere (NBC)



XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (2016)



Jan. 15

Jan. 17

The Path, season 3 premiere (Hulu Original)



Jan. 18

Barista (2015)



Jan. 19

Grey's Anatomy, season 14 midseason premiere (ABC)



How to Get Away with Murder, season 4 midseason premiere (ABC)



Scandal, season 7 midseason premiere (ABC)



My Best Friend (2016)



Jan. 21

School Life (2017)



Jan. 22

The Resident, series premiere (FOX)



Espionage Tonight (2017)



Ingrid Goes West (2017)



Jan. 24

Jan. 25

Sword of Vengeance (2015)



Jan. 27

Crash Pad (2017)



Jan. 29

Beside Bowie (2017)



Halloween Pussy Trap Kill Kill (2017)



Jan. 30

Fear the Walking Dead, complete season 3 (AMC)



Uncle Grandpa, complete season 5 (Cartoon Network)



Jan. 31

