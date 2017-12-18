CNET también está disponible en español.

TV and Movies

Everything being added to Hulu in January 2018

The new year sees old familiar TV shows returning for their midseason premieres.

simpsons-29

Your ideas are intriguing to me and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.

 Fox

New episodes of Fox's animated block are headed to Hulu starting Jan. 8. That's when the midseason premieres of "Bob's Burgers," "Family Guy" and "The Simpsons" arrive to the streaming service. "Law and Order: SVU" and "Grey's Anatomy" also return and join an exclusive club of shows that will go on forever.

NBC wants the world to know everything about Chicago. The midseason premieres of "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." show up in the month of January. I can't wait for NBC to flesh out Chicago more with the upcoming "Chicago Law," "Chicago Philosophers" and "Chicago Hot Dog Vendors."

Check out the full list below:

Available on Hulu, January 2018

Jan. 1

Jan. 2

Jan. 3

Jan. 4

Jan. 5

Jan. 6

  • Child Support, series premiere (ABC)
  • Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (2017)

Jan. 7

  • Yakuza Apocalypse (2015)

Jan. 8

Jan. 9

Jan. 10

Jan. 11

Jan. 12

  • Blindspot, season 3 midseason premiere (NBC)
  • False Flag, complete season 1 (Keshet)
  • Homeland, complete season 5 (Showtime)

Jan. 13

  • Taken, season 2 premiere (NBC)
  • XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (2016)

Jan. 15

Jan. 17

  • The Path, season 3 premiere (Hulu Original)

Jan. 18

  • Barista (2015)

Jan. 19

Jan. 21

  • School Life (2017)

Jan. 22

  • The Resident, series premiere (FOX)
  • Espionage Tonight (2017)
  • Ingrid Goes West (2017)

Jan. 24

Jan. 25

  • Sword of Vengeance (2015)

Jan. 27

  • Crash Pad (2017)

Jan. 29

  • Beside Bowie (2017)
  • Halloween Pussy Trap Kill Kill (2017)

Jan. 30

Jan. 31

Leaving Hulu, January 2018

January 31

