As we head into spring, we're in for back-to-back superhero film releases right on through the summer. So why not get yourself in the cape-wearing mood with a few of the best? Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins and The Dark Knight hit Hulu March 1. And speaking of getting into the mood, you can revisit the Tim Burton classic, Edward Scissorhands, before Dumbo hits theaters at the end of March.
Hoping for a millennial nostalgia fix? Hulu's getting Ace Venture: Pet Detective, Jumanji and Legally Blonde, so I can basically relive my entire childhood.
And be sure to check out the 2019 Oscar nominated films Free Solo and Shoplifters, hitting Hulu March 13 and March 14 respectively. By then they might be Oscar winners!
Available on Hulu, March 2019
March 1
- Drifters: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)
- Into The Dark: Treehouse: Episode 6 Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Rick Steves' Europe: Complete Season 10 (PBS)
- 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag (1997)
- Abduction (2011)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
- Alex & Emma (2003)
- American Beauty (1999)
- An American Haunting (2006)
- Astro Boy (2010)
- Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)
- Batman Begins (2005)
- Black Sheep (1996)
- Blast from the Past (1999)
- Boomerang (1992)
- Breakheart Pass (1975)
- Bruce Almighty (2003)
- Bushwhacked (1995)
- The Chumscrubber (2005)
- The Cider House Rules (1999)
- The Crying Game (1992)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
- Death at a Funeral (2007)
- Deuces Wild (2002)
- Dirty Work (1998)
- The Dogs of War (1981)
- Double Jeopardy (1999)
- Easy Rider (1969)
- Edward Scissorhands (1990)
- Fire in the Sky (1993)
- The French Lieutenant's Woman (1981)
- He Named Me Malala (2015)
- Heaven's Gate (1981)
- I, Dolours (2018)
- The Ice Storm (1997)
- Impostor (2001)
- Inventing the Abbotts (1996)
- Ironweed (1987)
- It's Arbor Day, Charlie Brown (1976)
- JFK (1991)
- Jumanji (1995)
- Legally Blondes (2009)
- Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite (2013)
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash (2018)
- The Mighty Quinn (1989)
- Nacho Libre (2006)
- Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
- Office Space (1999)
- Open Season (2006)
- Open Season 2 (2009)
- Open Season 3 (2011)
- Open Season: Scared Silly (2016)
- Ouija House (2018)
- Ouija Séance: The Final Game (2018)
- Perfect Creature (2005)
- The Piano (1993)
- The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)
- Rambo III (1988)
- Reasonable Doubt (2014)
- Red Corner (1997)
- Red Dragon (2002)
- Regarding Henry (1991)
- Return of the Living Dead 3 (1993)
- Return of the Living Dead 4: Necropolis (2006)
- Return of the Living Dead 5: Rave to the Grave (2007)
- River's Edge (1987)
- S.F.W. (1995)
- Saved! (2004)
- Shaolin Warrior (2013)
- Small Soldiers (1998)
- Summer Catch (2001)
- Tapeheads (1988)
- Toys (1992)
- Tristan & Isolde (2003)
- Two Weeks Notice (2002)
- Vice (2015)
- W. (2008)
- Waterworld (1995)
- What a Girl Wants (2003)
- What Lies Beneath (2000)
- What's the Worst That Could Happen? (2001)
- Witness (1985)
- Yes Man (2008)
March 4
- American Idol: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Series Premiere (FOX)
- Good Girls: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
March 5
- A Frozen Christmas 3 (2018)
- The Closet ("Le Placard") (2001)
- Where Hands Touch (2018)
March 6
- MasterChef Junior: Season 7 Premiere (FOX)
- Mental Samurai: Series Premiere (FOX)
March 7
- Dudes (1987)
- Rock 'n' Roll High School (1979)
- Suburbia (1983)
March 8
- A.P. Bio: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
- For The People: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
- Hang Ups: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
- I Can Only Imagine (2018)
March 9
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 15 (E!)
March 10
- Black Clover: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
- Middle Men (2009)
March 11
- The Party's Just Beginning (2018)
March 12
- Acrimony (2018)
- Trigger (2018)
March 13
- Free Solo (2018)
March 14
- Shoplifters (2018)
March 15
- Shrill: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Like Water for Chocolate (1992)
- No Way Out (2018)
- The Fog (2005)
- Wings of the Dove (1997)
March 16
- Tea with the Dames (2018)
March 17
- Divide and Conquer (2018)
March 18
- Assassination Nation (2018)
March 19
- Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 4 (AMC)
- Juda: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)
- The Fix: Series Premiere (ABC)
- A Frozen New Year's (2018)
March 20
- The Act: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
- The Village: Series Premiere (NBC)
- Girl Most Likely (2013)
March 21
- Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Series Premiere (Freeform)
- The Last Race (2018)
March 22
- Cardinal: Complete Season 3 (CTV)
March 24
- Catfish: Season 7, Episodes 1-28 (MTV)
March 26
- Dr. K's Exotic Animal E.R.: Season 7 Premiere (National Geographic)
- A Cam Life (2018)
March 27
- Monsters and Men (2018)
March 29
- Abby's: Series Premiere (NBC)
- The Domestics (2017)
March 30
- Chef Flynn (2018)
Leaving Hulu in March
March 31
- 54 (1998)
- 10 Years (2011)
- 2 Days in the Valley (1996)
- 9 to 5 (1980)
- A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
- A Simple Plan (1998)
- Babe (1995)
- Bad Santa (2003)
- Bangkok Dangerous (2008)
- Battle for Haditha (2008)
- Bend it Like Beckham (2003)
- Brothers (2009)
- Bulletproof Monk (2003)
- Cake (2006)
- Capitalism: A Love Story (2010)
- Chinatown (1974)
- Christmas Town (2008)
- Come Simi (2016)
- Cujo (1983)
- Dark Blue (2003)
- Deep Blue Sea (1999)
- Dirty Pretty Things (2002)
- Dream the Impossible (2016)
- Dreamland (2007)
- East is East (1999)
- Extraction (2015)
- Fifteen and Pregnant (1998)
- Finding Neverland (2004)
- Fly Me to the Moon (2008)
- Forces of Nature (1999)
- Friday Night Lights (2004)
- Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)
- Gimme Shelter (2014)
- Grizzly Man (2005)
- Into The West (2005)
- Kickboxer (1989)
- Kiss the Dragon (2001)
- Kurt and Courtney (1998)
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
- Mortal Kombat (1995)
- Mortal Kombat Annihilation (1997)
- New York Minute (2004)
- Once Bitten (1985)
- Pacific Warriors (2015)
- Patch Adams (1998)
- Penelope (2008)
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Pet Sematary II (1992)
- Rain Man (1988)
- Rent (2005)
- Right at Your Door (2007)
- Sabrina (1995)
- Sahara (2005)
- Scent of a Woman (1992)
- Skipped Parts (2001)
- Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)
- Stephen King's Silver Bullet (1985)
- Stephen King's Thinner (1996)
- Stranger than Fiction (2000)
- Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999)
- Three Kings (1999)
- To Grandmother's House We Go (1992)
- Tombstone (1993)
- Total Recall (1990)
- True Grit (1969)
- Tumbledown (2016)
- Twilight (2008)
- Valkyrie (2008)
- Wedding Crashers (2005)
- What's Cooking? (2000)
- Wild Bill (1995)
- Words and Pictures (2013)
