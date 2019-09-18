Every new movie and show on Netflix: October 2019

October is usually the month where I want to cuddle up on the couch and watch horror films. But it appears that Netflix has other plans in store for me. (Those plans may include watching Charlie's Angels and The Rugrats Movie on Oct. 1. Don't judge me.)
Comedy will be my go-to for Netflix in October. Both Nikki Glaser and Jenny Slate have comedy specials dropping on Oct. 1 and Oct. 22 respectively. And Nick Kroll's hysterical animated series Big Mouth returns for its third season on Oct. 3. Plus the fifth season of Schitt's Creek is coming Oct. 10.
Looking for something a bit more violent and meaty? Don't fret. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is hitting Netflix on Oct. 11, which will focus on Aaron Paul's character Jesse Pinkman. Also, the fifth season of Peaky Blinders drops on Oct. 3. And on the classic film front, there are few heavier hitters (literally) than Martin Scorsese's Raging Bull, which comes to Netflix on Oct. 31.
Available on Netflix, October 2019
Oct. 1
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 2
- Nikki Glaser: Bangin'
- 93 days
- A.M.I.
- Along Came a Spider
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Blow
- Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
- Charlie's Angels
- Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
- Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
- Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
- Crash
- Exit Wounds
- Good Burger
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Honey 2
- House of the Witch
- Lagos Real Fake Life
- Men in Black II
- Moms at War
- No Reservations
- Ocean's Thirteen
- Ocean's Twelve
- One Direction: This Is Us
- Payday
- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
- Scream 2
- Senna
- Signal: Season 1
- Sin City
- Sinister Circle
- Supergirl
- Superman Returns
- Surf's Up
- The Bucket List
- The Flintstones
- The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
- The Island
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Time Traveler's Wife
- Tomorrow with You: Season 1
- Trainspotting
- Troy
- Tunnel: Season 1
- Unaccompanied Minors
- Walking Out
Oct. 2
- Living Undocumented
- Ready to Mingle (Solteras)
- Rotten: Season 2
Oct. 3
- Seis Manos Oct. 4
- Big Mouth: Season 3
- Creeped Out: Season 2
- In the Tall Grass
- Peaky Blinders: Season 5
- Raising Dion
- Super Monsters: Season 3
- Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween
Oct. 5
- Legend Quest: Masters of Myth
Oct. 7
- Match! Tennis Juniors
- The Water Diviner
Oct. 8
- Deon Cole: Cole Hearted
- The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween
Oct. 9
- After
- Rhythm + Flow
Oct. 10
- Schitt's Creek: Season 5
- Ultramarine Magmell
Oct. 11
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- The Forest of Love
- Fractured
- Haunted: Season 2
- Insatiable: Season 2
- La influencia
- Plan Coeur: Season 2
- The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch
- YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2
Oct. 12
- Banlieusards
Oct. 15
- Dark Crimes
Oct. 16
- Ghosts of Sugar Land
- Sinister 2
Oct. 17
- The Karate Kid
- THE UNLISTED
Oct. 18
- The Yard (Avlu)
- Baby: Season 2
- Eli
- Interior Design Masters
- The House of Flowers: Season 2
- The Laundromat
- Living with Yourself
- MeatEater: Season 8
- Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali
- Seventeen
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2
- Tell Me Who I Am
- Toon: Seasons 1-2
- Unnatural Selection
- Upstarts
Oct. 19
- Men in Black
Oct. 21
- Echo in the Canyon
- Free Fire
Oct. 22
- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
Oct. 23
- Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
- Dancing with the Birds
- Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
Oct. 24
- Daybreak
- Revenge of Pontianak
Oct. 25
- A Tale of Love and Darkness
- Assimilate
- Brigada Costa del Sol
- Brotherhood
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 3
- The Kominsky Method: Season 2
- Monzon
- Nailed It! France (C'est du gâteau!)
- Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)
- Prank Encounters
- Rattlesnake
- It Takes a Lunatic
Oct. 28
- A 3 Minute Hug
- Little Miss Sumo
- Shine On with Reese: Season 1
Oct. 29
- Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy
Oct. 30
- Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine
Oct. 31
- Kengan Ashura: Part ll
- Nowhere Man
- Raging Bull
Leaving Netflix in October
Oct. 1
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- All the President's Men
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cabaret (1972)
- Casper
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Cloverfield
- Deliverance
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
- Empire Records
- Evolution
- Forks Over Knives
- Frances Ha
- Free State of Jones
- Get Carter
- Gremlins
- Hoosiers
- Impractical Jokers: Season 1
- In Bruges
- Julie & Julia
- Lakeview Terrace
- Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
- Obsessed
- Pineapple Express
- Platoon
- Quiz Show
- She's Out of My League
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Nightmare
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Oct. 5
- Despicable Me 3
Oct. 7
- David Blaine: What Is Magic?
- Scream 4
Oct. 9
- Little Witch Academia
- Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade
- Sword Art Online II: Season 1
Oct. 15
- El Internado: Season 1-7
Oct. 20
- Bridget Jones's Baby
Oct. 25
- The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2
Oct. 29
- The Fall: Series 1
- The Imitation Game
Discuss: Every new movie and show on Netflix: October 2019
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.