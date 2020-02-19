Every new movie and show on Netflix: March 2020

Spring's nearly sprung, and with the arrival of March comes a new batch of Netflix offerings. A surprising number of good movies are showing up this month. If you like more-romantic films, Netflix is picking up some fun options including He's Just Not That Into You and Tootsie.
But dramas reign supreme this month. March 1 brings the Paul Thomas Anderson masterpiece There Will Be Blood, and frankly I could watch Daniel Day-Lewis' Oscar winning performance over and over again. Netflix is also getting Goodfellas and The Shawshank Redemption. And on March 16 you can watch the truly excellent spy film Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.
Netflix has some terrific originals returning this month. The third season of the anime horror series Castlevania lands March 5. On March 11 you can check out the third season of the coming-of-age comedy On My Block. Or you can opt to depress yourself by watching another season of Dirty Money. And March ends with the third season of Emmy winning series Ozark, coming March 27.
Available on Netflix, March 2020
March 1
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2
- Always a Bridesmaid
- Beyond the Mat
- Cop Out
- Corpse Bride
- Donnie Brasco
- Freedom Writers
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Goodfellas
- Haywire
- He's Just Not That Into You
- Hook
- Hugo
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Life as We Know It
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- Outbreak
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Richie Rich
- Semi-Pro
- Sleepover
- Space Jam
- The Gift
- The Interview
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
- There Will Be Blood
- Tootsie
- Valentine's Day
- Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
- ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas
March 3
- Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
March 4
- Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything
March 5
- Castlevania: Season 3
- Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
March 6
- Guilty
- I Am Jonas
- Paradise PD: Part 2
- The Protector: Season 3
- Spenser Confidential
- Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
- Ugly Delicious: Season 2
March 8
- Sitara: Let Girls Dream
March 10
- Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
- Marc Maron: End Times Fun
March 11
- The Circle Brazil
- Dirty Money: Season 2
- Last Ferry
- On My Block: Season 3
- Summer Night
March 12
- Hospital Playlist
March 13
- 100 Humans
- Beastars
- Bloodride
- Elite: Season 3
- Go Karts
- Kingdom: Season 2
- Lost Girls
- The Valhalla Murders
- Women of the Night
March 15
- Aftermath
March 16
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3
- Search Party
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
- The Young Messiah
March 17
- Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
- All American: Season 2
- Black Lightning: Season 3
- Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom
March 18
- Lu Over the Wall
March 19
- Altered Carbon: Resleeved
- Feel Good
March 20
- A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
- Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2
- Buddi
- Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 4
- The Letter for the King
- Maska
- The Platform
- Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
- Ultras
- Tiger King
March 23
- Sol Levante
March 25
- Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
- Curtiz
- The Occupant (Hogar)
- Signs
- YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3
March 26
- 7Seeds: Part 2
- Blood Father
- Unorthodox
March 27
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2
- The Decline
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
- Il Processo
- Killing Them Softly
- Ozark: Season 3
- There's Something in the Water
- True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
- Uncorked
Leaving Netflix in March
March 3
- Marvel Studios' Black Panther
- The Men Who Stare at Goats
March 4
- F the Prom
March 7
- Blue Jasmine
- The Jane Austen Book Club
- The Waterboy
March 9
- Eat Pray Love
March 14
- Men in Black
- Men in Black II
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3
March 15
- Coraline
March 17
- Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4
March 19
- The L Word: Season 1-6
- Zodiac
March 24
- Disney's A Wrinkle in Time
March 30
- Batman Begins
- Charlie's Angels
- Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
- Death at a Funeral
- Drugs, Inc.: Season 5
- Hairspray
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- New York Minute
- P.S. I Love You
- Paranormal Activity
- Small Soldiers
- The Dark Knight
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- Wild Wild West
