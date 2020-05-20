Every new movie and show on Netflix: June 2020

As we slide into summer, I know I could certainly stand for some fresh titles to watch. Luckily Netflix has a few good pick-me-ups coming in June.

The final season of Fuller House arrives June 2. While it's not quite on par with the original, the show does pack a comforting nostalgic punch. On the feel good front a fifth season of Queer Eye comes out June 5, so it's a good time to go restock your supply of tissues. You can also catch the fourth season of 13 Reasons Why and the second season of The Politician this month.

Starting June 5 you can binge all three seasons of Hannibal, which is probably the show I'm most excited to see come to Netflix this year. I'm also excited to watch Eric Andre's stand-up special Legalize Everything arriving June 23.

On the film front there are a bunch of feel good films coming including the classic 90's favorites Clueless and Casper.

Now's also a great time to show your children some of the classics. Netflix is getting Spielberg's masterpiece E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and the original West Side Story (which will help you prepare for Spielberg's remake, set to come out at the end of 2020).

Netflix

Available on Netflix, June 2020

June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season

True: Rainbow Rescue

June 3

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream

June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu?

June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

Hannibal: Season 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime

Queer Eye: Season 5

June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly)

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

Curon

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z

June 11

Pose: Season 2

June 12

Da 5 Bloods

Dating Around: Season 2

F is for Family: Season 4

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series

The Search

The Woods

June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6

Milea

June 14

Marcella: Season 3

June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2

June 18

A Whisker Away

The Order: Season 2

June 19

Babies: Part 2

Father Soldier Son

Feel the Beat

Floor Is Lava

Lost Bullet

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2

One-Way To Tomorrow

The Politician: Season 2

Rhyme Time Town

Wasp Network

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

June 24

Athlete A

Crazy Delicious

June 26

Amar y vivir

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Home Game

Straight Up

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

Adú

BNA

George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half

Leaving Netflix in June

June 1

The King's Speech

June 3

God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

June 4

A Perfect Man

June 7

Equilibrium

From Paris with Love

June 9

Mad Men: Season 1-7

June 10

Standoff

June 11

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1

June 12

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

June 13

Cutie and the Boxer

June 16

The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 22

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

June 24

Avengers: Infinity War

June 27

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

June 29

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2



June 30