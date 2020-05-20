Every new movie and show on Netflix: June 2020

As we slide into summer, I know I could certainly stand for some fresh titles to watch. Luckily Netflix has a few good pick-me-ups coming in June.
The final season of Fuller House arrives June 2. While it's not quite on par with the original, the show does pack a comforting nostalgic punch. On the feel good front a fifth season of Queer Eye comes out June 5, so it's a good time to go restock your supply of tissues. You can also catch the fourth season of 13 Reasons Why and the second season of The Politician this month.
Starting June 5 you can binge all three seasons of Hannibal, which is probably the show I'm most excited to see come to Netflix this year. I'm also excited to watch Eric Andre's stand-up special Legalize Everything arriving June 23.
On the film front there are a bunch of feel good films coming including the classic 90's favorites Clueless and Casper.
Now's also a great time to show your children some of the classics. Netflix is getting Spielberg's masterpiece E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and the original West Side Story (which will help you prepare for Spielberg's remake, set to come out at the end of 2020).
Available on Netflix, June 2020
June 1
- Act of Valor
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- Bad News Bears
- Cape Fear
- Casper
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
- Clueless
- Cocomelon: Season 1
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- The Healer
- Inside Man
- Lust, Caution
- Observe and Report
- Priest
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Starship Troopers
- The Boy
- The Car (1977)
- The Disaster Artist
- The Help
- The Lake House
- The Queen
- Twister
- V for Vendetta
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- West Side Story
- You Don't Mess with the Zohan
- Zodiac
June 2
- Alone: Season 6
- Fuller House: The Farewell Season
- True: Rainbow Rescue
June 3
- Killing Gunther
- Lady Bird
- Spelling the Dream
June 4
- Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
- Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu?
June 5
- 13 Reasons Why: Season 4
- Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
- Hannibal: Season 1-3
- The Last Days of American Crime
- Queer Eye: Season 5
June 6
- Queen of the South: Season 4
June 7
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly)
June 8
- Before I Fall
June 10
- Curon
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
- Lenox Hill
- Middle Men
- My Mister: Season 1
- Reality Z
June 11
- Pose: Season 2
June 12
- Da 5 Bloods
- Dating Around: Season 2
- F is for Family: Season 4
- Jo Koy: In His Elements
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
- ONE PIECE: Alabasta
- ONE PIECE: East Blue
- ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
- ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series
- The Search
- The Woods
June 13
- Alexa & Katie Part 4
- How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6
- Milea
June 14
- Marcella: Season 3
June 15
- Underdogs
June 16
- Baby Mama
- Charlie St. Cloud
- The Darkness
- Frost/Nixon
- June 17
- An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
- Mr. Iglesias: Part 2
June 18
- A Whisker Away
- The Order: Season 2
June 19
- Babies: Part 2
- Father Soldier Son
- Feel the Beat
- Floor Is Lava
- Lost Bullet
- Girls from Ipanema: Season 2
- One-Way To Tomorrow
- The Politician: Season 2
- Rhyme Time Town
- Wasp Network
June 21
- Goldie
June 22
- Dark Skies
June 23
- Eric Andre: Legalize Everything
June 24
- Athlete A
- Crazy Delicious
June 26
- Amar y vivir
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Home Game
- Straight Up
June 29
- Bratz: The Movie
June 30
- Adú
- BNA
- George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half
Leaving Netflix in June
June 1
- The King's Speech
June 3
- God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
June 4
- A Perfect Man
June 7
- Equilibrium
- From Paris with Love
June 9
- Mad Men: Season 1-7
June 10
- Standoff
June 11
- Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1
June 12
- Dragonheart
- Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning
- Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
June 13
- Cutie and the Boxer
June 16
- The Stanford Prison Experiment
June 22
- Tarzan
- Tarzan 2
June 24
- Avengers: Infinity War
June 27
- Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
- Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
- Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
June 29
- The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2
June 30
- 21
- The Amityville Horror
- The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
- Blow
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- Brooklyn's Finest
- Center Stage
- Chasing Amy
- Cheers: Season 1-11
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Chloe
- Click
- Cloverfield
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Duchess
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Ghost Rider
- Happyish: Season 1
- Here Alone
- Inception
- Instructions Not Included
- The Invention of Lying
- Julie & Julia
- Kate & Leopold
- Kiss the Girls
- The Last Samurai
- Limitless: Season 1
- Little Monsters
- Mansfield Park
- The Mask of Zorro
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Minority Report
- Patriot Games
- Philadelphia
- The Polar Express
- Race to Witch Mountain
- The Ring
- Scary Movie
- Sliver
- Stuart Little 2
- Tremors
- Tremors 2: Aftershocks
- Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
- Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
- Tremors 5: Bloodline
- What Lies Beneath
- Yes Man
Discuss: Every new movie and show on Netflix: June 2020
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.