Every new movie and show on Netflix: February 2020

February is rapidly approaching, so it's time to take a look at all the wonderful new movies and shows coming to Netflix.
The month starts off strong with a number of classics: from the Clint Eastwood led Dirty Harry to a wartime films like The Dirty Dozen and The Pianist. Netflix is also getting the The Final Cut version of Blade Runner which, in my opinion, is the best version to date of the Ridley Scott sci-fi film.
If you were a fan of the Safdie brothers film Uncut Gems, then you should definitely check out their previous film Good Time, which is available Feb. 11. It's about as stressful and anxiety inducing as Uncut Gems, so don't say I didn't warn you.
On the Netflix originals front, the second season of Narcos: Mexico comes to Netflix on Feb. 12 and the second season of Altered Carbon returns Feb. 27! Plus another volume of the delightful cooking series Chef Show arrives Feb. 19.
If your heart is in the mood for something romantic right before Valentine's Day, the sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before is arriving on Feb. 12. The sequel's titled To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You so I cannot even imagine how the long the title to the next sequel will be.
Available on Netflix, February 2020
Feb. 1
- A Bad Moms Christmas
- A Little Princess
- Back to the Future Part III
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Center Stage
- Cookie's Fortune
- Dear John
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Fools Rush In
- Hancock
- Love Jacked
- The Notebook
- The Other Guys
- The Pianist
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in Training
- Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Purple Rain
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Scary Movie 2
- Sex and the City 2
Feb. 3
- Sordo
- Team Kaylie: Part 3
Feb. 4
- Faith, Hope & Love
- She Did That
- Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!
Feb. 5
- Black Hollywood: 'They've Gotta Have Us'
- #cats_the_mewvie
- The Pharmacist
- Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Feb. 6
- Cagaster of an Insect Cage
Feb. 7
- The Ballad of Lefty Brown
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
- Horse Girl
- Locke & Key
- My Holo Love
- Who Killed Malcolm X?
Feb. 8
- The Coldest Game
Feb. 9
- Better Call Saul: Season 4
- Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama \
- Polaroid
Feb. 11
- Good Time
- CAMINO A ROMAQ Ball
Feb. 12
- Anna Karenina
- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Feb. 13
- Dragon Quest Your Story
- Love is Blind
- Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
Feb. 14
- Cable Girls: Final Season
- Isi & Ossi
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Feb. 15
- Starship Troopers
Feb. 17
- The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
Feb. 19
- Chef Show: Volume 3
Feb. 20
- Spectros
Feb. 21
- A Haunted House
- Babies
- Gentefied
- Glitch Techs
- Puerta 7
- System Crasher
Feb. 22
- Girl On The Third Floor
Feb. 23
- Full Count
Feb. 25
- Every Time I Die
Feb. 26
- I Am Not Okay With This
Feb. 27
- Altered Carbon: Season 2
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
- Followers
- Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution
Feb. 28
- All The Bright Places
- Babylon Berlin: Season 3
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
- Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
- Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
- Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
- La trinchera infinita
- Queen Sono
- Restaurants on the Edge
- Unstoppable
Feb. 29
- Jerry Maguire
Leaving Netflix in February
Feb. 11
- Clouds of Sils Maria
Feb. 14
- District 9
Feb. 15
- Milk
- Operator
- Peter Rabbit
- Leaving 2/18/20
- The 2000s: Season 1
Feb. 19
- Charlotte's Web
- Gangs of New York
- The Eighties: Season 1
- The Nineties: Season 1
- The Seventies: Season 1
Feb. 20
- Lincoln
Feb. 21
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Feb. 26
- Our Idiot Brother
Feb. 27
- Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
- Jeopardy!: College Championship II
- Jeopardy!: Teachers' Tournament II
- Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
- Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III
Feb. 28
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
- Primal Fear
- Trainspotting
Feb. 29
- 50/50
- American Beauty
- Anger Management
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Free Willy
- Hustle & Flow
- Igor
- Layer Cake
- Rachel Getting Married
- Stripes
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- Up in the Air
