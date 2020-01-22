Every new movie and show on Netflix: February 2020

February is rapidly approaching, so it's time to take a look at all the wonderful new movies and shows coming to Netflix.

The month starts off strong with a number of classics: from the Clint Eastwood led Dirty Harry to a wartime films like The Dirty Dozen and The Pianist. Netflix is also getting the The Final Cut version of Blade Runner which, in my opinion, is the best version to date of the Ridley Scott sci-fi film.

If you were a fan of the Safdie brothers film Uncut Gems, then you should definitely check out their previous film Good Time, which is available Feb. 11. It's about as stressful and anxiety inducing as Uncut Gems, so don't say I didn't warn you.

On the Netflix originals front, the second season of Narcos: Mexico comes to Netflix on Feb. 12 and the second season of Altered Carbon returns Feb. 27! Plus another volume of the delightful cooking series Chef Show arrives Feb. 19.

If your heart is in the mood for something romantic right before Valentine's Day, the sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before is arriving on Feb. 12. The sequel's titled To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You so I cannot even imagine how the long the title to the next sequel will be.

Netflix

Available on Netflix, February 2020

Feb. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie's Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Feb. 3

Sordo

Team Kaylie: Part 3

Feb. 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!

Feb. 5

Black Hollywood: 'They've Gotta Have Us'

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

Feb. 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2

Horse Girl

Locke & Key

My Holo Love

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Feb. 8

The Coldest Game

Feb. 9

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama \

Polaroid

Feb. 11

Good Time

CAMINO A ROMAQ Ball

Feb. 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Feb. 13

Dragon Quest Your Story

Love is Blind

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

Feb. 14

Cable Girls: Final Season

Isi & Ossi

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Feb. 15

Starship Troopers

Feb. 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Feb. 19

Chef Show: Volume 3

Feb. 20

Spectros

Feb. 21

A Haunted House

Babies

Gentefied

Glitch Techs

Puerta 7

System Crasher

Feb. 22

Girl On The Third Floor

Feb. 23

Full Count

Feb. 25

Every Time I Die

Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay With This

Feb. 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution

Feb. 28

All The Bright Places

Babylon Berlin: Season 3

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita

Queen Sono

Restaurants on the Edge

Unstoppable

Feb. 29

Jerry Maguire

Leaving Netflix in February

Feb. 11

Clouds of Sils Maria

Feb. 14

District 9

Feb. 15

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

Leaving 2/18/20

The 2000s: Season 1

Feb. 19

Charlotte's Web

Gangs of New York

The Eighties: Season 1

The Nineties: Season 1

The Seventies: Season 1

Feb. 20

Lincoln

Feb. 21

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Feb. 26

Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 27

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers' Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Feb. 28

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

Feb. 29