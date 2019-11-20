Every new movie and show on Netflix: December 2019

Netflix

Happy Holidays, friends! The weather has dropped down to "pants tucked into socks" temperatures and I'm thrilled that Netflix has given me a whole bunch of new excuses to stay indoors. I'm very excited to finally see Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, which already has plenty of Oscar buzz around it and hits Netflix on Dec. 6. You can also check out Fernando Meirelles' The Two Popes, starring Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins on Dec. 20.

On the series front The Witcher premieres on Dec. 20. Netflix has already renewed the show for a second season, so you can watch Henry Cavill cut people in half with swords knowing that he'll be back to do more witchery stuff. (Real talk: I've played Witcher and that's honestly all I've got. I'm usually too busy dying repeatedly in the game to remember the lore.) Also the second season of Lost in Space returns Dec. 24.

Not that Netflix doesn't have a million amazing things to watch, but I cannot help plug the fact that you could theoretically have an Austin Powers movie night in December, as all three films are coming to Netflix on Dec. 1.

There are a few offerings on the comedy front that caught my eye, including the new comedy special Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah, which lands Dec. 3, and John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, a Netflix special with singing children and a number of special guest stars including David Byrne and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Plus be sure to check out all the amazing holiday content Netflix has available, including the third installment of A Christmas Prince. (Spoiler: they're having a baby!)

Available on Netflix, December 2019

Dec. 1

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Bank

Dead Kids

Eastsiders: Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Dec. 2

Nightflyers: Season 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2

Dec. 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

War on Everyone

Dec. 4

The Last O.G.: Season 2

Let's Dance

Los Briceño

Magic for Humans: Season 2

Dec. 5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Greenleaf: Season 4

Home for Christmas

V Wars

Dec. 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show

The Chosen One: Season 2

The Confession Killer

Fuller House: Season 5

Glow Up

Marriage Story

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2

Three Days of Christmas

Triad Princess

Virgin River

Dec. 8

From Paris with Love

Dec. 9

A Family Reunion Christmas

It Comes at Night

Dec. 10

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show

Outlander: Season 3

Dec. 11

The Sky Is Pink

Dec. 12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father

Dec. 13

6 Underground

Dec. 15

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

Dec. 16

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

Dec. 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

Dec. 18

Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Soundtrack

Dec. 19

After The Raid

Ultraviolet: Season 2

Twice Upon a Time

Dec. 20

The Two Popes

The Witcher

Dec. 22

Private Practice: Season 1-6

Dec. 23

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Dec. 24

CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2

Como caído del cielo

Crash Landing on You

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Lost in Space: Season 2

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2

Dec. 25

Sweetheart

Dec. 26

The App

Le Bazar de la Charité

Fast & Furious Spy Racers

You: Season 2

Dec. 27

The Gift

Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Dec. 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy

Dec. 29

Lawless

Dec. 30

Alexa & Katie: Season 3

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

Dec. 31

The Degenerates: Season 2

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures

Leaving Netflix in December

Dec. 1

Yoga Hosers

Dec. 2

Africa: Season 1

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice

Frozen Planet: Season 1

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey

Life

Life On Location

Life Story

Nature's Great Events : Series 1

Nature's Great Events: Diaries: Series 1

Planet Earth II

Planet Earth: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1

Dec. 4

Thor: Ragnarok

Dec. 11

Get Santa

Dec. 14

Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1

Merlin: Season 1-5

Dec. 15

Helix: Season 2

Dec. 18

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can't Fight Christmas

Dec. 19

George of the Jungle 2

Dec. 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11

Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Dec. 31