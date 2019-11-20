Every new movie and show on Netflix: December 2019

Happy Holidays, friends! The weather has dropped down to "pants tucked into socks" temperatures and I'm thrilled that Netflix has given me a whole bunch of new excuses to stay indoors. I'm very excited to finally see Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, which already has plenty of Oscar buzz around it and hits Netflix on Dec. 6. You can also check out Fernando Meirelles' The Two Popes, starring Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins on Dec. 20.
On the series front The Witcher premieres on Dec. 20. Netflix has already renewed the show for a second season, so you can watch Henry Cavill cut people in half with swords knowing that he'll be back to do more witchery stuff. (Real talk: I've played Witcher and that's honestly all I've got. I'm usually too busy dying repeatedly in the game to remember the lore.) Also the second season of Lost in Space returns Dec. 24.
Not that Netflix doesn't have a million amazing things to watch, but I cannot help plug the fact that you could theoretically have an Austin Powers movie night in December, as all three films are coming to Netflix on Dec. 1.
There are a few offerings on the comedy front that caught my eye, including the new comedy special Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah, which lands Dec. 3, and John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, a Netflix special with singing children and a number of special guest stars including David Byrne and Jake Gyllenhaal.
Plus be sure to check out all the amazing holiday content Netflix has available, including the third installment of A Christmas Prince. (Spoiler: they're having a baby!)
Available on Netflix, December 2019
Dec. 1
- A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Cut Bank
- Dead Kids
- Eastsiders: Season 4
- Malcolm X
- Searching for Sugar Man
- Sweet Virginia
- The Tribes of Palos Verdes
Dec. 2
- Nightflyers: Season 1
- Team Kaylie: Part 2
Dec. 3
- Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo
- Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
- War on Everyone
Dec. 4
- The Last O.G.: Season 2
- Let's Dance
- Los Briceño
- Magic for Humans: Season 2
Dec. 5
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
- Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
- Greenleaf: Season 4
- Home for Christmas
- V Wars
Dec. 6
- Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
- The Chosen One: Season 2
- The Confession Killer
- Fuller House: Season 5
- Glow Up
- Marriage Story
- Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
- Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2
- Three Days of Christmas
- Triad Princess
- Virgin River
Dec. 8
- From Paris with Love
Dec. 9
- A Family Reunion Christmas
- It Comes at Night
Dec. 10
- Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
- Outlander: Season 3
Dec. 11
- The Sky Is Pink
Dec. 12
- Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
- Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father
Dec. 13
- 6 Underground
Dec. 15
- A Family Man
- Dil Dhadakne Do
- Karthik Calling Karthik
Dec. 16
- Burlesque
- The Danish Girl
- The Magicians: Season 4
Dec. 17
- Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!
Dec. 18
- Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
- Soundtrack
Dec. 19
- After The Raid
- Ultraviolet: Season 2
- Twice Upon a Time
Dec. 20
- The Two Popes
- The Witcher
Dec. 22
- Private Practice: Season 1-6
Dec. 23
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Dec. 24
- CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2
- Como caído del cielo
- Crash Landing on You
- John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
- Lost in Space: Season 2
- TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2
Dec. 25
- Sweetheart
Dec. 26
- The App
- Le Bazar de la Charité
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers
- You: Season 2
Dec. 27
- The Gift
- Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
Dec. 28
- Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy
Dec. 29
- Lawless
Dec. 30
- Alexa & Katie: Season 3
- The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened
Dec. 31
- The Degenerates: Season 2
- Die Another Day
- GoldenEye
- Heartbreakers
- The Neighbor
- Red Dawn
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- The World Is Not Enough
- Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures
Leaving Netflix in December
Dec. 1
- Yoga Hosers
Dec. 2
- Africa: Season 1
- Blue Planet II: Season 1
- Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice
- Frozen Planet: Season 1
- Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey
- Life
- Life On Location
- Life Story
- Nature's Great Events : Series 1
- Nature's Great Events: Diaries: Series 1
- Planet Earth II
- Planet Earth: Season 1
- The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1
- The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1
- The Hunt: Season 1
- The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1
Dec. 4
- Thor: Ragnarok
Dec. 11
- Get Santa
Dec. 14
- Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1
- Merlin: Season 1-5
Dec. 15
- Helix: Season 2
Dec. 18
- Miss Me This Christmas
- You Can't Fight Christmas
Dec. 19
- George of the Jungle 2
Dec. 25
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11
- Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1
- Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
Dec. 31
- About a Boy
- Billy Elliot
- Black Hawk Down
- Christmas with the Kranks
- Daddy Day Care
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Frasier: Season 1-10
- Frasier: The Final Season
- Jackie Brown
- Leap Year
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Pulp Fiction
- Rain Man
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Schindler's List
- Tears of the Sun
- The Crow
- The Dark Crystal
- The Pink Panther
- Wet Hot American Summer
- White Christmas
- Winter's Bone
- XXX: State of the Union
