Every new movie and show on Netflix: August 2020

Summer may be winding down, but Netflix is really ramping up. August sees the return of some awesome shows and a bunch of great new movies to watch.

There's almost no better way to end out the summer than with the return of the campy demonic crime dramedy that is Lucifer. The fifth season returns on Aug. 21 and I've already started whispering, "Detective" seductively under my breath.

If you've already watched all of Avatar: The Last Airbender (which is easily one of the greatest children's television programs ever created) then you'll be excited to hear that Netflix is getting its sequel series The Legend of Korra on Aug. 14. On the young adult front, the popular post-apocalyptic series The Rain returns to Aug. 6 for a third season.

On the film front, there are so many great marathon options. Netflix is getting the first three Jurassic Parks on Aug. 1. If you're looking for something a little less toothy and a little more kid friendly, you could also watch the first two NeverEnding Story films.

Aug. 1

A Knight's Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Super Monsters: The New Class

Aug. 2

Almost Love

Connected

Aug. 3

Immigration Nation

Aug. 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

Aug. 5

Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood

World's Most Wanted

Aug. 6

The Rain: Season 3

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

Aug. 7

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3

Berlin, Berlin

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2

Selling Sunset: Season 3

Sing On! Germany

Tiny Creatures

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Word Party Songs

Work It

Aug. 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

Aug. 10

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event

Nightcrawler

Aug. 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

Aug. 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well

Aug. 13

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl

Aug. 14

3%: Season 4

El robo del siglo

Fearless

Glow Up: Season 2

Project Power

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

Teenage Bounty Hunters

Aug. 15

Rita: Season 5

Stranger: Season 2

Aug. 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

Aug. 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2

Aug. 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind

DeMarcus Family Rules

High Score

Aug. 20

Biohackers

Good Kisser

Great Pretender

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

Aug. 21

Alien TV

Fuego negro

Hoops

Lucifer: Season 5

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3

The Sleepover

Aug. 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

Aug. 25

Emily's Wonder Lab

Trinkets: Season 2

Aug. 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

La venganza de Analía

Million Dollar Beach House

Rising Phoenix

Aug. 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Aug. 28

All Together Now

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2

I AM A KILLER: Released

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins

Aug. 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Leaving Netflix in August

Aug. 1

Skins: Vol. 1-7

Aug. 3

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Aug. 7

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

Aug. 14

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Aug. 18

The Incident

Aug. 19

Some Kind of Beautiful

Aug. 20

Bad Rap

Aug. 21

Just Go With It

Aug. 23

Fanatic

Aug. 25

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Aug. 28

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

Aug. 31