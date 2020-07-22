Every new movie and show on Netflix: August 2020

Summer may be winding down, but Netflix is really ramping up. August sees the return of some awesome shows and a bunch of great new movies to watch.
There's almost no better way to end out the summer than with the return of the campy demonic crime dramedy that is Lucifer. The fifth season returns on Aug. 21 and I've already started whispering, "Detective" seductively under my breath.
If you've already watched all of Avatar: The Last Airbender (which is easily one of the greatest children's television programs ever created) then you'll be excited to hear that Netflix is getting its sequel series The Legend of Korra on Aug. 14. On the young adult front, the popular post-apocalyptic series The Rain returns to Aug. 6 for a third season.
On the film front, there are so many great marathon options. Netflix is getting the first three Jurassic Parks on Aug. 1. If you're looking for something a little less toothy and a little more kid friendly, you could also watch the first two NeverEnding Story films.
Available on Netflix, August 2020
Aug. 1
- A Knight's Tale
- Acts of Violence
- The Addams Family (1991)
- An Education
- Being John Malkovich
- Death at a Funeral
- Dennis the Menace
- Elizabeth Harvest
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Hardcore Henry
- Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Mad Max (1979)
- Mr. Deeds
- My Perfect Landing: Season 1
- Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
- The NeverEnding Story
- The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
- The Next Step: Season 6
- Nights in Rodanthe
- Ocean's Thirteen
- Ocean's Twelve
- Operation Ouch: Season 1
- Operation Ouch: Special
- Remember Me
- Seabiscuit
- Toradora!: Season 1
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
- The Ugly Truth
- What Keeps You Alive
- Super Monsters: The New Class
Aug. 2
- Almost Love
- Connected
Aug. 3
- Immigration Nation
Aug. 4
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
- Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
- Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab
- Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning
Aug. 5
- Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood
- World's Most Wanted
Aug. 6
- The Rain: Season 3
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods
Aug. 7
- Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3
- Berlin, Berlin
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
- ¡Nailed It! México: Season 2
- The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2
- Selling Sunset: Season 3
- Sing On! Germany
- Tiny Creatures
- Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
- Word Party Songs
- Work It
Aug. 8
- The Promise
- We Summon the Darkness
Aug. 10
- GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event
- Nightcrawler
Aug. 11
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids
Aug. 12
- Scary Movie 5
- (Un)Well
Aug. 13
- Safety Not Guaranteed
- Une fille facile / An Easy Girl
Aug. 14
- 3%: Season 4
- El robo del siglo
- Fearless
- Glow Up: Season 2
- Project Power
- The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
- The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
- The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
- The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
- Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
- Teenage Bounty Hunters
Aug. 15
- Rita: Season 5
- Stranger: Season 2
Aug. 16
- Johnny English
- Les Misérables (2012)
Aug. 17
- Crazy Awesome Teachers
- Drunk Parents
- Glitch Techs: Season 2
Aug. 19
- Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind
- DeMarcus Family Rules
- High Score
Aug. 20
- Biohackers
- Good Kisser
- Great Pretender
- John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
Aug. 21
- Alien TV
- Fuego negro
- Hoops
- Lucifer: Season 5
- Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3
- The Sleepover
Aug. 23
- 1BR
- Septembers of Shiraz
Aug. 25
- Emily's Wonder Lab
- Trinkets: Season 2
Aug. 26
- Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
- La venganza de Analía
- Million Dollar Beach House
- Rising Phoenix
Aug. 27
- Aggretsuko: Season 3
- The Bridge Curse
- The Frozen Ground
Aug. 28
- All Together Now
- Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2
- I AM A KILLER: Released
- Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins
Aug. 31
- Casino Royale
- Quantum of Solace
Leaving Netflix in August
Aug. 1
- Skins: Vol. 1-7
Aug. 3
- Love
- Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2
Aug. 7
- 6 Days
- Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
- St. Agatha
Aug. 14
- Adventures in Public School
- Being AP
- Goon
Aug. 18
- The Incident
Aug. 19
- Some Kind of Beautiful
Aug. 20
- Bad Rap
Aug. 21
- Just Go With It
Aug. 23
- Fanatic
Aug. 25
- Blue Is the Warmest Color
Aug. 28
- Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
- The Wicker Man
Aug. 31
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Candyman
- Child's Play
- Clueless
- Failure to Launch
- Get Him to the Greek
- Groundhog Day
- He's Just Not That Into You
- Jerry Maguire
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- The Lake House
- Life as We Know It
- Murder Party
- Observe and Report
- One Day
- Public Enemies
- Rugrats Go Wild
- School Daze
- Tootsie
- United 93
- V for Vendetta
- Valentine's Day
