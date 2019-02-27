Eventbrite sees 'enormous opportunity' in Asia, rolls out to Singapore

Brahm Centre

US-based company Eventbrite is officially heading to Asia, and it's choosing Singapore as its first stop.

Singapore has already used Eventbrite for over 90,000 events, with payments made possible through PayPay. It'll now add official support and localised payment as part of the launch. Content will also be curated for local events as well as local marketing content.

The country was chosen after Eventbrite saw strong organic growth in Singapore, having processed five million tickets through its platform. Eventbrite says one of the largest events in Singapore was the 2018 Wine Feista, though it declined to reveal attendee numbers, citing confidentiality. The platform was also used for tech conferences and events that teach children programming, electronics and digital art.

95 percent of Singaporeans had at least attended an event in the last 12 months, according to research commissioned by Eventbrite, with more than half planning to attend even more. The move for a Singapore launch will also see a local office and Eventbrite sees "enormous opportunity in Asia."