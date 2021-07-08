Even Teletubbies are getting COVID vaccines

Video screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET

Teletubbies took to Twitter on Wednesday to share some important news: They've been vaccinated, and they're ready for "a Tubby hot summer."

In a set of photos, the four humanoid creatures made popular by the British children's TV show grip their "COVID-19 Vaccination Tubby Cards," which display information about their "tubby vaccines." The cards -- presumably a public service announcement for getting vaccinated -- reveal facts about the Teletubbies that perplexed some Twitter users.

For one, each card lists the same birthday for all Teletubbies: Feb. 20, 2003. The date, which makes them 18 years old, is also six years after the Teletubbies premiered on the BBC. One user admitted being bothered by the news for more than one reason: "Not only was the show originally out six years before this date, but if this is their birthday, I'm only a day older than them and that makes me so very uncomfortable," the tweet reads.

Another discrepancy that caught the eye of Twitter users had to do with the shots listed on the cards. The cards conveyed that the Teletubbies had received two shots of "Noo-nson & Noo-nson," one on July 1, 2021, and another on July 22. "NOOO YOU'RE ONLY SUPPOSED TO GET 1 DOSE OF THAT ONE," wrote a user. "How did they get a second dose on a day that hasn't even happened yet," wrote another.

Teletubbies first aired in 1997. It featured Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po, who were purple, green, yellow and red, respectively, and who inhabited the tranquil Teletubbyland. The show ran for 365 original episodes, ending in 2001, and it was revived with new episodes appearing from 2015 to 2018. Designed to help young children develop physical, emotional and cognitive skills, the popular series followed the Teletubbies as they interacted with others in their world, and spawned toys and other merchandise.

Whoever runs the @TeletubbiesHQ Twitter account was apparently unfazed by the storm of people overanalyzing the Tubbies' announcement. On Thursday, the account tweeted that Noo-noo, the Teletubbies' cleaning companion, had gotten vaxxed too.

See what eagle-eyed Twitter users had to say about the announcement, and what it means for "Teletubby lore."

Many focused on the Teletubbies' apparent age

i'm very conflicted by their dates of birth, not only was the show originally out 6 years before this date, but if this is their birthday, i'm only a day older than them and that makes me so very uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/pm68O5Wdwx — olivia (@kind0fdisaster) July 7, 2021

the teletubbies have confirmed that they are all 18 which means that they can be drafted into a war https://t.co/4h4kCoHuGO — Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) July 7, 2021

"Why not just make that their birthday?"

it's illegal to lie about your DOB on medical forms *ahem* (for real though why not just make that their birthday??) pic.twitter.com/Ck1J5wkTYJ — Melissa卌| busy playing #ACNH (@Mels_5sos_AC) July 7, 2021

"Are the teletubbies time lords?"

wait... 2003? yet you started in 1997. are the teletubbies time lords? — Crash (@CrashFan03) July 7, 2021

And their 'Noo-nson & Noo-nson' shots

why are they born six years after the first episode came out. why are the second shots in the future. why are they getting two shots of J&J. what is HAPPENING. — ｔｅｄ ｈｅｎｄｅｒｓｈｏｔ (@tedhendershot) July 7, 2021

NOOO YOURE ONLY SUPPOSED TO GET 1 DOSE OF THAT ONE pic.twitter.com/iojc3IzIkM — Jack (@jackSTFUpls) July 7, 2021

astra tubbica 😭😭😭 but wait...how did they get a second dose on a day that hasn’t even happened yet... pic.twitter.com/WgVOoylFnz — ً (@sserenities) July 7, 2021

Others surmised the tweet had broader implications for the Teletubbies

"This complicates the Teletubby lore immensely."

This complicates the Teletubby lore immensely. Assuming this is canon, it confrims that:



- Teletubbies takes place on Earth during the current time period (huge, very disturbing and worrying revelation).

- The Teletubbies are susceptible to disease. — Tad Strange (@bread157) July 8, 2021

These images add a shocking amount to the Teletubbies' lore:

-The Teletubbies are 18 years old despite the show first airing in 1997

-There are at least 93755 Teletubbies

-There are Teletubbie versions of pharmaceutical companies

-The four Teletubbies we know live in a clinic. — Trithis (@Trithis2077) July 7, 2021

Others attempted to explain the discrepancies more rationally