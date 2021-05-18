Eurovision 2021: Peacock is now the exclusive US streamer, here's when to watch

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 airs this week, with the multinational competition returning after a year's hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosting this year is Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which was slated to host Eurovision 2020 before its cancellation.

The first semifinal will be broadcast on Tuesday, followed by the second semifinal on Thursday. The highest-scoring entries from those nights, along with the Big Five -- Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Spain -- and the previous winner, the Netherlands, will compete in the grand final on May 22. In total, 39 countries will participate in Eurovision 2021.

This year, some of the entries will be performing live on stage in Rotterdam, while others will use a "live on tape" recording due to continued travel restrictions stemming from the pandemic.

The Eurovision Song Contest on Friday also announced that it will be launching the "American Song Contest," with all 50 states, Washington DC and the five US territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands and US Virgin Islands invited to compete. The American Song Contest will consist of several qualifiers before the semi-finals and grand final. It will be produced by Universal and Propagate, and helmed by the executive producer of The Voice.

How to watch Eurovision 2021 in the US

US times are as follows:

Semi-Final 1 : Tuesday, May 18, 3 p.m. ET, noon PT

: Tuesday, May 18, 3 p.m. ET, noon PT Semi-Final 2 : Thursday, May 20, 3 p.m. ET, noon PT

: Thursday, May 20, 3 p.m. ET, noon PT Grand-Final: Saturday, May 22, 3 p.m. ET, noon PT

A last-minute deal between Eurovision and Peacock has resulted in a new way to watch this event. As long as you have a Peacock subscription, you're in. See our Peacock review.

Swedish streaming service SVT Play will be streaming the event for anyone to watch in your web browser. All you need to go is click and watch, assuming the service is not overwhelmed by a sudden global audience.

If you'd prefer to watch another international feed, note that many are geographically restricted to their host country. You can opt for a VPN to "relocate" your IP address and access the show from abroad (see UK and Australia options, below). See our list of Best VPNs, including , and .

How to watch Eurovision 2021 in the UK

BBC One will air the Grand Final on Saturday night, while you can find the Semi-Finals on BBC Four.

Semi-Final 1: Tuesday, May 18, 8 p.m. BST

Semi-Final 2: Thursday, May 20, 8 p.m. BST

Grand Final: Saturday, May 22, 8 p.m. BST

Graham Norton will be resuming his Eurovision commentating gig for the final, but the semifinals will be hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal, Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes.

The UK will be represented by James Newman.

How to watch Eurovision 2021 in Australia

SBS will be airing the live Eurovision broadcast on all three days, as well as replaying each final at a more Australia-friendly time.

Semi-Final 1:

Live: Wednesday, May 19, 5 a.m. AEST

Replay: Friday, May 21, 8:30 p.m. AEST

Semi-Final 2:

Live: Friday, May 21, 5 a.m. AEST

Replay: Saturday, May 22, 8:30 p.m. AEST

Grand Final:

Live: Sunday, May 23, 5 a.m. AEST

Replay: Sunday, May 23, 7:30 p.m. AEST

If you get up to watch the 5 a.m. broadcasts, you'll be able to vote in the results. Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey will be commentating the competition again for SBS.

Australia will be represented by singer-songwriter Montaigne, who was slated to perform for Australia in Eurovision 2020.

Update, 4:47 p.m.: Adds SVT viewing option in the US.

Update, May 14: Adds news on American Song Contest.

Update, May 18: Adds Peacock news.