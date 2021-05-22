Eurovision 2021: Italy passes drug test after winning Grand Final

Italy lead singer passes drug test



[Monday update, 2:30 p.m. PT]

The European Broadcasting Union announced Monday the lead singer of Måneskin returned a negative result for drugs after voluntarily taking a test following allegations he had been seen on camera using drugs in the green room during the Eurovision final Saturday.

"No drug use took place in the green room and we consider the matter closed," the EBU said in a statement. "We are alarmed that inaccurate speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and the outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band."