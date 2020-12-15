Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The European Commission announced two major new pieces of legislation on Tuesday that will dictate how tech companies are regulated in Europe in the coming years. The Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA), which were originally scheduled to be announced at the beginning of December, were unveiled by Commissioners Thierry Breton and Margrethe Vestager during a press conference in Brussels.

Together they propose a set of new rules for all digital services, including social media, online market places and other online platforms. They are designed to both boost competition across the bloc, while also the keeping users safe from the many harms they can potentially encounter online.

Large tech companies could face fines of up to 10% of their global revenue for breaking the rules, which could extend to billions of dollars, and will also face limits on how they can expand their businesses throughout Europe. EU regulators will be granted powers to break up companies, but both Vestager and Breton have expressed on multiple occasions that this would be a last resort, with Breton adding on Tuesday that there was no such thing in Europe as a company being "too big."

"The two proposals serve one purpose: to make sure that we, as users, have access to a wide choice of safe products and services online," said Vestager in a statement. "And that businesses operating in Europe can freely and fairly compete online just as they do offline."

The Digital Services Act will apply to all digital services operating across Europe and will include rules on:

The removal of illegal goods, services or content from online platforms

Users whose content has been mistakenly deleted by platforms

Large platforms preventing abuses of their systems

Transparency measures covering algorithms and online advertising

Allowing researchers access to key platform data for the purposes of scrutiny

Ensuring sellers of illegal goods and services can be traced and tracked down

Cooperating with public authorities to ensure effective enforcement



The second piece of legislation, the Digital Markets Act, will only apply to big companies that are seen as "gatekeepers." It is designed to ensure that tech giants operating in Europe do not prevent news services, tools and companies from entering the market.

The Commission did not name the companies that will be subject to the DMA in its proposals, but gave some idea of the criteria that will be used to define gatekeepers. They will include exceeding a European market revenue of 6.5 billion euros, being present in at least three countries and having at least 45 million active users per month.

"With today's proposals, we are organising our digital space for the next decades," said Breton. "With harmonised rules, ex ante obligations, better oversight, speedy enforcement, and deterrent sanctions, we will ensure that anyone offering and using digital services in Europe benefits from security, trust, innovation and business opportunities."

The DSA and DMA are major pieces of EU legislation, but expect it to be many years before they come into force. Europe's legislative process is complex and time-consuming, and before they pass into law there will be likely be multiple years of negotiations.

This story is developing, please check back for more...