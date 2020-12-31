ESPN Plus annual subscriptions reportedly get $10 price hike

Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The price of an ESPN Plus annual subscription is jumping from $50 to $60 for new customers on Jan. 8, Variety reported Wednesday. Existing subscribers will apparently have a few more months at the current price -- it'll remain the same until at least March 2.

UFC fans should also get their wallets ready; the cost of pay-per-view events is increasing from $65 to $70.

It's not the first ESPN Plus price hike of 2020. Over the summer, the price of monthly plans increased a dollar, to $5.99 a month.

Read more: Disney Plus bundle deal: How to add your Hulu and ESPN Plus accounts

Earlier this month, ESPN sister service Disney Plus announced a $1 price increase for monthly subscriptions starting in March.

ESPN didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.