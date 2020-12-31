The price of an ESPN Plus annual subscription is jumping from $50 to $60 for new customers on Jan. 8, Variety reported Wednesday. Existing subscribers will apparently have a few more months at the current price -- it'll remain the same until at least March 2.
UFC fans should also get their wallets ready; the cost of pay-per-view events is increasing from $65 to $70.
It's not the first ESPN Plus price hike of 2020. Over the summer, the price of monthly plans increased a dollar, to $5.99 a month.
Read more: Disney Plus bundle deal: How to add your Hulu and ESPN Plus accounts
Earlier this month, ESPN sister service Disney Plus announced a $1 price increase for monthly subscriptions starting in March.
ESPN didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: ESPN Plus annual subscriptions reportedly get $10 price hike
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.