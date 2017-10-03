Equifax ex-CEO blames breach on one person and a bad scanner

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Equifax's former CEO is blaming many of the company's mistakes on a single person, and it's not himself.

Richard Smith, who was Equifax's CEO for 12 years before stepping down on Sept. 26, faced questions from the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Tuesday, as Congress members slammed the former leader for the company's oversight.

"Equifax deserves to be shamed in this hearing," Rep. Jan Schakowsky, a Democrat from Illinois said in her opening statement.

On Sept. 7, Equifax announced it suffered a massive breach affecting half of the US population, after cybercriminals stole social security numbers, names, birthdates and addresses from 145.5 million Americans. The company faced public scrutiny for the breach, as well as failing to handle the fallout, thanks to glitches and multiple mistakes.

During the hearing, Smith gave an inside perspective on how Equifax lost all that data. He opened with an apology, taking responsible for the breach and the botched response.

Equifax had learned about the Apache Struts vulnerability in March, but never patched it, ultimately leading to the massive breach. Smith said Equifax did everything it was supposed to, but still failed to protect its data.

"Both human deployment, and the scanning did not work. But the protocol was followed,"Smith said.

In his testimony, Smith blamed a faulty scanner for not flagging the vulnerability on March 15, and a single Equifax staffer responsible for mishandling patches on March 9. He did not name who this person was. Equifax did not respond to a request for comment on if this person still works at the company.

The company, which staffs 9,900 employees, only had one person in charge of its patching process, Smith said.

"The reason why the technology did not locate the vulnerability is still under investigation by outside counsel," Smith said.

The former Equifax CEO revealed its security protocols had several miscommunications before the breach. After Smith first learned about the hack in July, he never asked if any personal data had been stolen. He was also not aware of the vulnerability until after the hack happened.

Smith told Congress he couldn't remember how many times he had spoken with Equifax's security team between the patch notification and the day the company learned it was hacked.

The House committee members also criticized Equifax for its response following the breach.

"Talk about ham-handed responses, this is simply unacceptable," Greg Walden, a Republican from Oregon said.

Equifax is offering a free mobile app on Jan. 31, 2018, which will allow people to manage their credit data, but Congress members said it's not enough.

Rep. Ben Lujan, a Democrat from New Mexico, asked if Equifax would be compensating the victims hurt by the breach. Smith said the company was already offering free tools, but declined to comment further.

"It is hard for me to tell if someone has been harmed, so I can't answer the question," the former CEO said.

Rep. Jerry McNerney, a Democrat from California, asked how long Americans will be affected by the breach, since a Social Security number usually sticks with a person for life. Smith did not answer the question, and instead talked about how there's been a rise in stolen social security numbers.

The breach will likely have a long-lasting impact, Michael Marriott, a research analyst at Digital Shadows, a cybercrime monitoring company, said. Thieves can use social security numbers in several ways, including tax return fraud and credit card fraud.

"The data may remain in the hands of one actor, but it is still a possibility that the data will be re-sold and commoditized," Marriott said.

Smith spent a large portion of his testimony talking up Equifax's free tools it's offering after the breach, encouraging affected people to use it. Rep. Paul Tonko, a Democrat from New York, relayed a question from one of the people affected by the breach.

"Why are you using this gross misconduct to turn your victims into customers for a paid monitoring service that you will profit from?" Tonko asked.

Several House Committee members suggested federal laws regulating credit monitoring companies like Equifax. Rep. Walden bluntly noted that it would be difficult to stop cyberattacks from human errors like the one Equifax suffered.

"I don't think we can pass a law that fixes stupid," Walden said.

Updated at 10:07 a.m. PT: To include details after the hearing ended.