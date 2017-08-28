Enter for your chance to win* a Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

There are few things in life worse than not being able to find your beloved pet. Whether Fido or Whiskers got out somehow or just failed to return from regular outdoor roaming, it's not like you can ping their cell phone.

That's why pet trackers were born: to give owners an easy way to locate wayward dogs and cats.

Today's your chance to win one of the latest and greatest. The awesome folks at Whistle have put together a killer prize package for Cheapskate readers:

A Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker



Two years of service



A Wisdom Panel 4.0 dog DNA test



A $200 Amazon gift card



Combined value of all that booty: $500! One runner-up will receive the same prize package, but with a $50 Amazon gift card. And a second runner-up gets the Whistle 3 and one year of service.

CNET first checked out the Whistle 3 back in January at CES. The product is notable in part because it's so small, and therefore suitable for smaller animals. The tracker can slide onto an existing collar, and it offers not only AT&T cellular and GPS connectivity, but also Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It can notify you if your dog or cat ventures beyond a set "safe zone," meaning your home's Wi-Fi signal. And you can set up multiple zones, like one at home, another at work, etc.

The Whistle serves another purpose beyond simple location: It's also an activity tracker, helpful if your pet has health issues and needs a certain amount of exercise. (So, yeah, it's like a Fitbit for pets!)

So enter to win! All you have to do is leave a comment answering this question:

"What's your favorite thing about your pet?"

The unconditional love? The endless games of fetch? Me, I seriously dig it when my Havanese bolts from one end of the house to the other and back again, running three to four full circles, for no particular reason. Cracks me up every time.

Check out the complete rules below for more details. And if you're up for it, please vote in our poll as well!

How to enter: