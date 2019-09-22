Emmys 2019 memes: Big Game of Thrones win has some fans in a fiery rage

Winter is coming, and the makers of Game of Thrones can warm themselves with a big Emmy Award win. On Sunday night, just when it looked like the dragon-filled hit might get burned, Game of Thrones won the award for outstanding drama series. Peter Dinklage also won his fourth acting Emmy for his turn as Tyrion Lannister.
Some fans were thrilled to see the show end with a big win.
Others, however, are still clearly upset about the twists and turns of that controversial final season, and especially the very last episode. "LMAO Game of Thrones. The Emmys are rigged," one wrote.
Sunday night's host-free awards also included Bob Newhart informing Ben Stiller he's not dead, Maya Rudolph and Ike Barinholtz pretending they had eye surgery and mangling the nominee names, and Gwendoline Christie dressing as either Jesus or Julius Caesar. And it was a good night for Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Name game
Rudolph and Barinholtz announced they'd both had Lasik surgery earlier (spoiler: they didn't), so they could squint at the cue cards and deliver a delightfully gibberish-filled list of nominees. Don Cheadle came out "Dan Chowder," and somehow Michael Douglas turned into "Mickey Two Times," but Ted Danson stayed, well, Ted Danson.
"Dan Chowder was robbed!" wrote one Twitter user.
Newhart forever
In an earlier bit, Ben Stiller walked past figures of the late George Burns and Lucille Ball, only to come across one of Bob Newhart that turned out to be the real actor. Newhart, who turned 90 earlier this month, proved he still could teach younger comics a few things about delivery and comic timing. Said Newhart, "This legend is going to kick your ass so you'll know I'm alive."
Twitter users seemed mostly pleased with Newhart's appearance, though some were upset he wasn't given a standing ovation. "They stand for the cast of Games of Thrones but not Bob Newhart?" wrote one watcher.
Long live the king
And speaking of Game of Thrones, 10, count 'em, 10 members of its cast came up on stage to present the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series.
But fans noticed that Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran Stark and who (spoiler?) actually won the Game of Thrones, wasn't among those asked to stand onstage. No respect for the king? To some, it was just a reflection of their thoughts on that controversial final season.
"Isaac being in the audience instead of on stage with the 'cast of Game of Thrones' should tell you how nonsensical Bran being King was," wrote one Twitter user.
Hang in there, GOT lovers and haters. Before you know it, there'll be at least one Game of Thrones successor show to delight and disappoint us.
Originally published Sept. 22, 6:36 p.m. PT and updated throughout the event.
Discuss: Emmys 2019 memes: Big Game of Thrones win has some fans in a fiery rage
