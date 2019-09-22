Emmys 2019 memes: Big Game of Thrones win has some fans in a fiery rage

Winter is coming, and the makers of Game of Thrones can warm themselves with a big Emmy Award win. On Sunday night, just when it looked like the dragon-filled hit might get burned, Game of Thrones won the award for outstanding drama series. Peter Dinklage also won his fourth acting Emmy for his turn as Tyrion Lannister.

Some fans were thrilled to see the show end with a big win.

Peter Dinklage has won Best Supporting Actor Game of Thrones has won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. Say what you want about the last season but to me, it was still the best show on television by far!!! also Emilia Clarke was robbed!!!! #GameOfThrones #EmmyAwards — GOT JellyJugz (@GOT_JellyJugz) September 23, 2019

Their watch has ended with the biggest #Emmys win 🙌🏼 Best Drama Series

Thank you @GameOfThrones for everything 🖤 pic.twitter.com/n7xAjSxd5s — Hanadi Alshawafi (@hanadyalshwafy) September 23, 2019

Others, however, are still clearly upset about the twists and turns of that controversial final season, and especially the very last episode. "LMAO Game of Thrones. The Emmys are rigged," one wrote.

LMAO GAME OF THRONES THE EMMYS ARE RIGGED — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 23, 2019

Me when Game of Thrones wins the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series #Emmys pic.twitter.com/pLYM1pcHSw — maho (@12snorlax) September 23, 2019

Me being forced to remember the Game of Thrones finale #Emmys pic.twitter.com/WvYwDIdj5g — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) September 23, 2019

Sunday night's host-free awards also included Bob Newhart informing Ben Stiller he's not dead, Maya Rudolph and Ike Barinholtz pretending they had eye surgery and mangling the nominee names, and Gwendoline Christie dressing as either Jesus or Julius Caesar. And it was a good night for Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Name game

Rudolph and Barinholtz announced they'd both had Lasik surgery earlier (spoiler: they didn't), so they could squint at the cue cards and deliver a delightfully gibberish-filled list of nominees. Don Cheadle came out "Dan Chowder," and somehow Michael Douglas turned into "Mickey Two Times," but Ted Danson stayed, well, Ted Danson.

"Dan Chowder was robbed!" wrote one Twitter user.

At first this was going to be a tweet about these awful jokes but Cheadle will always be Dan Chowder to me. Can’t help it. #Emmys — Gretchen☘️ (@peskyteske) September 23, 2019

did not know i needed to hear maya rudolph say "nimrod" or "dan chowder" or "mickey two times" but here we are — character actress georgie rae (@georgiemorvis) September 23, 2019

Dan Chowder! I will now only refer to @DonCheadle with his new name #Emmys — Nikol King (@njking28) September 23, 2019

Newhart forever

In an earlier bit, Ben Stiller walked past figures of the late George Burns and Lucille Ball, only to come across one of Bob Newhart that turned out to be the real actor. Newhart, who turned 90 earlier this month, proved he still could teach younger comics a few things about delivery and comic timing. Said Newhart, "This legend is going to kick your ass so you'll know I'm alive."

Twitter users seemed mostly pleased with Newhart's appearance, though some were upset he wasn't given a standing ovation. "They stand for the cast of Games of Thrones but not Bob Newhart?" wrote one watcher.

I will forever love Ben Stiller for that Bob Newhart gag. #emmys — Doug Plaut (@DougPlaut) September 23, 2019

Wax George Burns better sneak up on Ben Stiller and stab him by the end of this WAIT BOB NEWHART?!? #emmys — becky abrams (@beckyobecky) September 23, 2019

They stand for the cast of Games of Thrones but not Bob Newhart? #Emmys2019 — Kim (@ILoveLipGlosss) September 23, 2019

Kid turns on the Emmy’s. I tell her to turn that garbage off. Then Ben Stiller and Bob Newhart dialogue. This cranky old lady is hooked. — CinCin (@CinCin1992) September 23, 2019

Yay Tony Shaloub!



I also love Bob Newhart. Just make a show of him heckling Ben Stiller. I’ll watch it. — Natasha Mascara (@mascara_natasha) September 23, 2019

Long live the king

And speaking of Game of Thrones, 10, count 'em, 10 members of its cast came up on stage to present the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series.

But fans noticed that Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran Stark and who (spoiler?) actually won the Game of Thrones, wasn't among those asked to stand onstage. No respect for the king? To some, it was just a reflection of their thoughts on that controversial final season.

"Isaac being in the audience instead of on stage with the 'cast of Game of Thrones' should tell you how nonsensical Bran being King was," wrote one Twitter user.

Isaac being in the audience instead of on stage with the “cast of Game of Thrones” should tell you how nonsensical Bran being King was lol — Amizo (@AfricanKhaIeesi) September 23, 2019

Question: “Who has a better story than Bran the Broken?”

Answer: pic.twitter.com/0Y00zoP1c5 — The Goggles, They Do Nothing (Geoff) (@thegogglesdo) September 23, 2019

Bran the Forgotten 😂 https://t.co/0hAOlp7v6o — Vanessa Cole (@vkcoleartist) September 23, 2019

bran looking at his cast members onstage from the audience #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/v7CTCcpg76 — Kate Manegold (@katemanegold) September 23, 2019

Hang in there, GOT lovers and haters. Before you know it, there'll be at least one Game of Thrones successor show to delight and disappoint us.

Originally published Sept. 22, 6:36 p.m. PT and updated throughout the event.